How do you solve a problem like Dominic Raab?

By | Wed 6th October 2021 - 1:55 pm

This morning Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, exposed his own ignorance on live television:

Lib Dem Women and Equalities spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said:

“It’s little wonder the Conservatives are failing to tackle misogyny when their Justice Secretary doesn’t even seem to know what it is.”

“These comments are an insult to the millions of women and girls impacted by misogyny and show just how out of touch the Conservatives are on this issue.

“Women and girls deserve better than these callous remarks. The Government must make misogyny a hate crime so that police forces take these crimes more seriously and support women and girls who are being so desperately let down.”

This is, of course, the very same Dominic Raab who, when Brexit Secretary, said the following:

“We are, and I hadn’t quite understood the full extent of this, but if you look at the UK and if you look at how we trade in goods, we are particularly reliant on the Dover-Calais crossing.

Has there ever been a Minister with less basic knowledge about their briefs?

He has got form for throwing his toys out of the pram when criticised as you can see from the comments to this post.

However, there is something we can do about him. It’s a bit of a slow burner, because it will take until the next election. In 2019, Liberal Democrat Monica Harding surged forward, reducing Raab’s majority to just 2743. We are campaigning hard in Esher and Walton and if you want to help unseat Raab, you can make a donation to the local party, Elmbridge Lib Dems here.

