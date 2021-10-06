William Wallace writes…Promises of tax cuts deny reality

Rishi Sunak reassured the Conservative Party conference on Monday: ‘Yes, I want tax cuts,’ though not until public finances have been ‘put back on a sustainable footing.’ That’s code for cutting public expenditure and public investment. The substantial proportion of Conservative MPs who believe in a small state repeatedly call for tax cuts without saying where they would cut spending. IN committing to balancing the budget Sunak is committing himself to cutting spending as well – or breaking the manifesto pledge not to raise taxes again. He will be well aware that Republican Administrations in the USA have repeatedly run rising deficits as they cut taxes but failed to cut spending.

Liberal Democrats should resist any temptation to criticise the Conservatives for raising taxes. We should condemn them vigorously for raising taxes unfairly – for hitting lower-paid workers through raising National Insurance while sparing higher earners. Fair taxation has to be progressive taxation, oriented to take more from those who have more. The UK is more sharply unequal in terms of both income and wealth than almost all other developed democracies except the USA. Repeating ‘give us tax cuts and a smaller state’ sweeps aside the social and economic challenges that the UK faces.

Like other developed democracies, we have a rising number of elderly people drawing pensions and using health and other public services. We have cut public spending on education and training well below comparable countries, with results that are apparent in our shortage of skills. We have invested too little in housing and public infrastructure for decades. Transition to a more sustainable economy, including moving toward net zero carbon emissions, will require major public as well as private investment. The UK has also invested much less in scientific research and development than other leading states. Boris Johnson has promised to make us ‘a scientific superpower’, but has not yet explained how that will be funded.

And then there is ‘Levelling Up’, which is becoming the defining measure of Johnsonian government – and the likeliest source of public disillusion at the gap between easy promises and poor delivery. Long-term reduction of regional inequalities cannot be achieved without higher investment in education, local as well as long-distance transport, the revival of local government and public services, housing and local enterprise. That’s a huge agenda, reversing decades of neglect by successive government, and requires a sustained increase in public spending.

So we should challenge any Conservative MP who calls for tax cuts, by asking him (the tax cutters are almost all men) what public services he would cut to match: pensions, or schools, or bus services, or investment in climate change? Many Conservatives would quietly like to cut the NHS, but dare not say so. Instead they talk about eliminating ‘waste’ in the NHS (and elsewhere in public services), without admitting that Germany and the Netherlands spend more public funds on health and social care than the UK. Most Americans pay far more out of their own pockets on health insurance than we pay towards the NHS – which is why US Republicans find it difficult to oppose the extension of federal Medicare.

Liberal Democrats should focus on where and how taxes fall on incomes, property and other forms of wealth – note, again, that Conservatives are talking about raising unreformed Council Taxes still further. And we should argue for a far higher proportion of public expenditure to be devolved to local government, rather than controlled so tightly by the Treasury in London; England is absurdly over-centralised, and we see ministers distributing funds in small packages according to political advantage.

We have to find a way of attacking the Tories for not spending on national priorities, for favouring the wealthy, their donors, the outsourcing companies which have profited so much from privatised services and invested so little – in water and sewage, gas storage, electricity, test and trace. The UK needs a sustained programme of higher public spending, at local, regional and national levels, to reshape our economy, grapple with climate change, and create a more equitable society.

William Wallace recognises that he is part of our public spending problem, drawing a pension and using the NHS more as he grows older. But he also worries about the quality of his grandchildren’s education, the low salaries their teachers receive, the poor quality and high cost of local transport in Yorkshire, the contamination of Yorkshire rivers by sewage outflows, and the struggles that face ordinary people in Bradford and elsewhere.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. He has taught at Manchester and Oxford Universities and at the LSE.