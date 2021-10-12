How to beat Johnson’s government on economics

Might election campaigns have the foundations of attractive ideas, emotional appeal and a plausible previous record?

This government has/had strong emotional appeal, especially through its leader. Its ideas have the benefit of being based on the currently dominant economic theory of Neo-liberalism. It is supported, directly and indirectly by the mainstream media which, mostly, bolsters the performance of HM Government.

Opposition parties lack the theatrical style of Mr. Johnson. Therefore attack his language techniques. Ratios of jokes to facts? Ditto facts to inaccuracies. Ditto future tenses to past tenses. Which speech has the most metaphors etc.?

The oppositions propose variants of Neoliberalism. This weakens our nation and our oppositions. The purpose of neo-liberalism is the transfer of wealth to the very wealthy from the not so wealthy and to exploit/ruin our World. As the numbers of millionaires increase, so do food bank numbers. Climate crisis is evident.

Start speeches with the latest data on food banks etc.? Become more accurate and more used for reference than the Main Stream Media?

Opposition parties appear to be offering “Neo-liberalism Lite”. This is inherently weak as Conservative “do” neoliberalism whole heartedly. Therefore oppositions need to promote, adopt and apply different socio-economic theories or policies.

Alternatives include Classical Economics and Modern Monetary Theory.

Classical economics aimed/aims to “protect populations from having to pay prices that included a non-labor rent or financial “tax” to pay landlords, natural resource owners, monopolists and bond holders”. (M. Hudson) This minimises internal prices such as housing and finance. It will have to be adapted as we no longer have gold associated money but many of its facets would improve society and lower costs to the many.

Modern Monetary Theory uses the actuality of non gold-based money positively through being resource based rather than the (arbitrary) account book based. Societal efficiency is assessed against integral functions such as employment and inflation.

Neo-liberalism’s balance of payments is external to actual function. It explains not to whom debts are owed, nor when.

M. M. T presents a clear statement of the purposes/results of taxation enabling us to think and work for “Optimal Taxation” and not the harmful delusion of minimal taxation. Taxation benefits include:

✔ governmental power with force

✔ currency validation

✔ inflation management

✔ wealth distribution management

✔ behaviour management e.g. tobacco taxation

✔ popular interest in government and so democracy

✔ secure societal infrastructures

M. M. T shows that “balancing the books” is a myth and that a nation with its own currency can issue enough money for a fully employed, well fed, housed and educated citizenry, provided that there is full, properly paid employment and inflation is well managed through taxation and not under employment and in-work poverty.

Being “nice Conservatives” supports Conservatives by being part of an ineffectual and boring opposition.

Well informed and managed sovereign currency nations can always afford good infrastructures. The “financial deficits” we have been groomed to fear are not realities. Our starving children deficits are.

Please read “J is for Junk Economics” (M. Hudson) and “The Deficit Myth” (S. Kelton).

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.