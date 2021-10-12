UPDATED: Commons committees’ report says government’s Covid response was “one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”

The “Lessons learnt to date” report has been published by two key House of Commons committees.

It says the government’s early planning was based on a risk assessment that a pandemic would result in 100 deaths and be like flu: “the likelihood of an emerging infectious disease spreading within the UK is assessed to be lower than that of a pandemic flu”.

It lists a catalogue of errors concluding:

…decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic – and the advice that led to them – rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced.

You can read the full report here.

The report describes an almost unimaginable slow motion leadership crisis. At every stage the government were warned.

There was a snail’s pace response in the early months, the abject failure of track and trace and the failure to pay self-isolating people properly. The Liberal Democrats and others begged the government to change course but they refused to listen.

There were far too many deaths and far too many funerals that, often, loved ones could only watch online.

The sheer scale of the government’s failures are only now coming to light while the memories, of those who lost loved ones, are still raw.

Sarah Olney, our health spokesperson, has tweeted:

The #Covidreport makes for sobering reading & confirms our worst fears about the vacuum of leadership that has defined the Government's handling of the pandemic. The upcoming independent inquiry must have the strongest possible powers to ensure they are fully held to account. — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) October 12, 2021

Here is Layla Moran’s response:

Responding to today’s @CommonsSTC report APPG Chair @LaylaMoran said: "Although it is right that the committee have found their voice and their findings echo many of those made by the APPG over the past year, this report is notable by its silence on a number of key areas” (1/3) — APPG on Coronavirus (@AppgCoronavirus) October 12, 2021

“including the catastrophic mismanagement of schools, the continued under delivery on donations to COVAX and no mention of Long Covid in 151 pages.” (2/3 — APPG on Coronavirus (@AppgCoronavirus) October 12, 2021

“This report is no substitute for the full public inquiry this government has promised and the government must now commit to releasing interim findings from this inquiry before the next general election.” (3/3) — APPG on Coronavirus (@AppgCoronavirus) October 12, 2021

Updated at 11:19 12/10/2021 with Sarah and Layla’s responses.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.