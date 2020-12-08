How to get involved with Scottish and Federal Spring Conferences

Both Scottish and Federal Conferences will be taking place virtually in March. Often, pre-election conferences aren’t so well attended as people prioritise their local campaigns. This time, it’s easier for everyone to take part in at least some of it and not miss out on that all-important leaflet delivery and door-knocking. Here’s how you can take part:

Scotland (and members from all across the UK are welcome)

Scottish Conference Convener Paul McGarry announced the Scottish event, from 5-6 March, in an email to members:

Spring conference will be taking place on FRIDAY 5th and SATURDAY 6th MARCH 2021. Like our autumn and special conferences, this conference will be taking place on the online platform HopIn. We have decided to do conference registration a little differently this time. To register for a general early bird ticket, click here. The early bird tickets are only available until 2nd February 2021. If you would like to purchase an early bird concession or first timer ticket, you will need to fill out this form.

Key dates to note:

Deadline for feedback on motions: 15th December 2020 at noon.

Deadline for submitting motions: 8th January 2021 at noon.

That motions deadline is eye-waveringly close to the Christmas holidays so if you have an idea for a motion, get thinking about it now.

Federal Conference

Federal Conference Committee Chair Geoff Payne wrote to members to announce the details of the federal event taking place two weeks later, from 19-21 March:

Registration is open for Spring Conference 2021. Following the success of our online conference in Autumn, Spring conference will again be 100% online. At our conference you can shape party policy, virtually meet MPs, councillors and members from across the country, hear from experts on a range of topics at our fringe events and learn new skills at our training sessions. Tickets start from £40 until 13 January, or £10 for full-time students and those claiming benefits.

You can register here.

The key dates are equally eye-wateringly close to the Christmas holidays.

Drafting Advice for motions: 17th December 2020

Policy and Business Motions and Standing Order Amendments Deadline: 6th January 2021

At the time of writing, details of the Welsh Conference have not been announced but we will add them here when they are.