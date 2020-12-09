International Human Rights Day

Today is a day for celebration and reflection. As we celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the United Nations proclamation and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we can reflect on all that has been achieved and all that remains to be worked on.

When the UN general assembly first voted to adopt the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the UK delegation expressed frustration that the proposal included moral obligations but lacked legal force. It was not until 1976 and the International Covenant on Civil and Political rights that the majority of the articles in the Declaration gained legal weight.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is the most translated document in the world, having been translated into 523 different languages. It has been instrumental in influencing International and domestic laws across the globe, including the fourth Geneva convention, the European Convention on Human Rights and the Human Rights Act.

The Declaration encompasses many elements through its 30 Articles, some of which have made it into subsequent laws, such as Article 5 “No one shall be subjected to torture or cruel, inhumane or degrading punishment.” Some have yet to make it into law, like elements of Article 25 “(1) Everyone has the right to a standard of living adequate for the health and wellbeing of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services, and the right to security in the event of unemployment, sickness, disability, widowhood, old age or other lack of livelihood in the circumstances beyond his control.

(2) Motherhood and childhood are entitled to special care and assistance. All children, whether born in or out of wedlock, shall enjoy the same social protection.”

Currently, UK law does not express a right to housing. I believe this to be a major oversite. Inadequate housing is known to have a significant impact on health and wellbeing, from allergies to increased risk of cardiovascular disease to mental health and addiction issues, particularly if housing is also insecure.

We are all fully aware of the housing crisis within the UK, and the need for new homes, particularly affordable and social rent homes. We have all seen and interacted with those rough sleeping due to lack of adequate housing. By adopting Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights into UK law, we would show our commitment to improving the standard of living of the most vulnerable in society. It would add further impetus to our campaign to abolish the vagrancy act and to our call for the government to invest in providing 100,000 new social homes.

It is my belief in the importance of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and particularly Article 25, that led to me writing to the MPs that represent constituents in my district asking them to contact the Home Secretary to request a review of the new immigration rules that allow Rough Sleeping to be used as grounds for deportation of non-British nationals.

So though today is cause to celebrate all that has already been achieved in regards to Human Rights, and the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, we must also use it as a reminder that we have some way to go to realise the full ambition of it.

* Cllr Ben J Martin is a Cabinet Member for Housing at Swale Borough Council and the Group Leader of Swale Lib Dems