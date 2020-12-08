Racism in football still hasn’t been kicked out

It’s been 27 years since the establishment of Kick It Out, English football’s equality and inclusion organisation, which works with the football, education and community sectors to challenge discrimination and encourage inclusive practices.
Sadly, racism, abuse and discrimination are still rife in society, but the very nature of chanting in football stadiums makes some believe it is a licence to hurl insults at team players.
On Saturday 5 December 2020, at a Millwall home match against Derby County, some of the 2,000 fans booed players who “took the knee” before the start of the game. Although players, officials and staff at Premier League and English Football League games have been taking the knee before games since June, Saturday’s match was the first to host fans since the second lockdown was lifted. Boos were also heard amongst the 1,000 fans in the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester, prior to the match between Colchester United and Grimsby Town.
Although Millwall’s supporters’ club claimed that the motives behind the booing were not racist, no other explanation was given as to what the motive was. As Kick It Out Chairman, Sanjay Bhandari said, “Racists rarely admit they are racists — they try to hide their backlash under a seemingly respectable cloak.”
On Monday 30 November, BBC One aired the documentary Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me, in which the now retired Queens Park Rangers’ footballer spoke about the constant racial abuse that he suffered, including an on-pitch incident in 2011 in which Chelsea player, John Terry, used racially abusive language. Terry was eventually found guilty, fined £220,0000 and banned for just four matches by the FA. Ferdinand also received bullets in the post and missiles were thrown at this mothers’ house.
A House of Lords’ Library Briefing earlier this year (Racism in Football: Tackling Abusive Behaviour) showed that there has been an increase in the number of racist incidents reported in professional and grassroots football in recent years.
According to the Public Order Act 1986, a person is guilty of an offence if, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, he uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour, or displays any writing, sign or other visible representation which is threatening, abusive or insulting, thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress.
Roderick Lynch Chair of Liberal Democrat Campaign for Racial Equality, himself a football fan asks “Why, therefore, are we allowing racist fans back into stadiums? How can we ensure that such fans are banned for life and punished accordingly? Should tougher penalties be imposed on players who exhibit racist behaviour? How many perpetrators are actually taken to court? What more can be done to combat online racism?”
This is everyone’s responsibility – whether it is an individual reporting an incident, the moderators of online platforms, the owners of football clubs or the government, the police and the judicial system. It has to be a collective effort.
Participating in, or watching sport, should be an enjoyable pursuit.
It brings together people from all walks of life and should therefore be the perfect situation to foster inclusion.
* Rabina Khan is a councillor in Tower Hamlets and Special Advisor to Lib Dem peers. Her book, book My Hair is Pink Under This Veil (BiteBack Publishers) is due out in March 2021.
In the linked article, the Fan Club claim that it was a protest against the ‘extreme politics’ of the Black Lives Matter organisation – that’s the ‘cloak’ the Bhandari is referring to.
If that motive is sincere, is that racist?
If it’s insincere or false, would a prosecution under the Public Order Act quoted be possible? I suspect it would be difficult to prove or disprove the motive and sincerity unless otherwise contradicted somewhere publicly.
If it’s not possible to prosecute, how can racist fans be identified to prevent them entering back into stadiums, as Lynch wants?