How we could solve technical difficulties with STV

Our party is proudly committed to the replacement of archaic First Past The Post with Single Transferable Voting, an electoral system which satisfactorily balances proportionality, local representation and voter choice.

However, a major roadblock to the introduction of STV for Westminster and English local elections would be quizzical or apprehensive attitudes amongst a sizable section of the British electorate over its precise technical details, which our party currently fails to address. As a party, we should develop our position on electoral reform by adopting more specific policies regarding technical details for STV.

Firstly, we Liberal Democrats should consider adopting as policy the requirement for a minimum number of candidates to be ranked, as currently mandated in elections for the Australian Senate and the Tasmanian House of Assembly. This would mean that voters would be required to rank at least as many preferences for candidates as there are available seats for their ballots to be deemed valid.

Whilst STV is designed to encourage split-ticket voting and foster political cooperation and moderation, FPTP would likely cast a long shadow for several parliamentary terms after being replaced. Some voters would probably vote solely for candidates from just one party, or even just for one candidate, with FPTP having imprinted upon them either a deeply engrained partisanship or an imperative to vote tactically, both of which are intrinsic components of said system.

Such behaviour could in turn result in perceptively unfair outcomes in seat apportionments as a result of vote exhaustion arising from limited rankings, i.e., voters ranking candidates from just one party and fewer candidates than there are open seats. Taking Shropshire as an example, during the 2019 general election, the Conservatives won 60.3% of the vote, Labour 25.9%, the Liberal Democrats 10.4%, the Greens 2.7% and others a combined 0.7%. If Shropshire had been a five-seat multimember constituency, and those results translated accordingly, it could be considered unfair for us to have won a seat with one-tenth of the vote whilst the Conservatives and Labour would win one seat for every one-fifth of the vote they won respectively.

Minimum ranking requirements might be necessary in order to safeguard the benefits of STV whilst mitigating the caustic legacies of FPTP that would undermine the more proportional system and serve to vindicate its detractors.

Secondly, we should consider adopting as policy a limit on the number of candidates that a given party may field in a given constituency.

There will be the defenders of FPTP who will conjure up the image of a Dutch-style A2-sized ballot paper as a depressingly effective scare tactic against the adoption of a fairer voting system. This is in spite of the unlikelihood of every single party fielding as many candidates as there are available seats, depending on their predicted vote shares, let alone any one party fielding more candidates than there are available seats.

Nonetheless, it would be prudent for there to be a written rule limiting the number of candidates each party could field in a constituency to the maximum number of seats available, if only to reassurance the voting public over ballot paper formatting.

And thirdly, we should consider deciding upon a mechanism for filling vacant seats under STV, if only because this issue may serve to stymie electoral reform by sowing confusion amongst voters.

It would not be difficult to imagine that any method of filling vacant seats without a by-election, namely internal party elections, predetermined orders of successions or vote countbacks, would be unpopular measures, criticised as backroom dealings and fundamental undemocratic.

As by-elections would be the most publicly agreeable method, we should consider whether to endorse single-winner, instant run-off elections as used in Scottish local elections, or possibly a full by-election where all seats are open due to possible perceptions of instant

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.