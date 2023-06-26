How we should be European in 2023

We have a responsibility to not just be pro-EU but pro-European. Let’s never say no to re-joining the EU but prioritise laying the groundwork for a successful pro-active membership of the community.

Manchester City seem oddly un-British. I’m not referring to the nationalities of the players involved, nor where the club’s money comes from, but rather what they’re doing: Winning. They’re not the underdogs, nor the victims of bad luck, but rather predictable winners because of their world-leading teamwork, players and organisation.

This un-Britishness is certainly reflected in the media and popular response. A mixture of disbelief and almost disappointment, some journalists point out how City are ruining football with their predictable dominance correlating with their extreme wealth. Britain, historically a nation of underdogs, has somehow produced a monster of a team reminiscent of Imperial Germany in its superpower trajectory.

Most importantly, I would say, Britain is perhaps not used to such coherence, strength and success after years of internal division and geopolitical humiliation. No-matter one’s views of Brexit as a policy, it wasn’t executed very well. Brexit has contributed to Britain’s economic troubles resulting in the insecurity of millions, while a divisive discourse paints Britain as the victims in an adversarial relationship with Europe.

Yet it wasn’t always like this. It wasn’t long ago that Britain was not just European, but a European leader in its values and foreign policy. No matter how sickening he was to some people, Tony Blair demonstrated a superstar-like energy as prime minister. Perhaps not quite like Manchester City now, Britain was definitely a European force to be taken seriously.

So I think it’s safe to say that, like most people, I am not so much upset by leaving the EU as by what Britain has become. No-long is Britain the underdog, but rather the sick and spoilt child of Europe. Politicians and media exploit real lived insecurities and undermine Britain’s sense of direction.

That is why I think any party’s priority should be in restoring that sense of direction. Not only do I think it near-impossible to re-join the EU right now, but I would hate for it to be based on the wrong arguments.

This means not only re-building a positive European view of British identity, recognising Britain’s role in creating modern Europe and vice-versa, but also enacting concrete policies that address the lived insecurity that millions face. Let’s leave the idea of re-joining the EU open yet prioritise addressing peoples’ most pressing issues.

More than a tourist destination, we can help people see the value of Europe and our place in it, daring to be British, European, and International. We should recognise the multitude of cultures and backgrounds that make-up our ‘team’, while addressing the insecurities that many feel as a result of economic turmoil and lack of support.

The European project is also a British one. Let’s rediscover our sense of direction and our positive underdog spirit. Britain’s toxicity is not our inevitable future, but we must address it before re-joining the EU.

* Tom Davies is the President of the UCL (University College London) Liberal Democrat Society for 2023-24 and a student at UCL and Sciences Po Paris.