How we should have responded to the 2022 Autumn Statement

Assuming that the Chancellor of the Exchequer had stabilised the money market last month, his main task was to try to ensure we are in recession for the shortest period possible by reducing inflation while not deflating the economy. Therefore his biggest concern should have been the energy price increases forecast for next year. He failed to deal with this issue adequately. He has said that ending the price cap freeze would increase inflation by 5%.

He has increased the energy price cap from next April by £500 to £3000 and this means that every household has to find this £500. This will also allow inflation to increase by 1% – see page 15 of the OBR report (PDF). He has failed to provide enough support for households for next year. He has scrapped the £400 for every household and the £150 for those in Council Tax band A to D properties. List of the help available next year and current support (PDF).

These means that a pensioner if they have the average household energy bill will have to find a further £1050 to pay for their energy. However the new state pension is only increasing by £972.40 for the year. Where are they supposed to find the extra money to pay the £1,050 extra energy bill and the increased prices of everything else?

A couple on Universal Credit will have to find a further £800 to pay for their energy but the 10.1% increase in Universal Credit is only £637 for the year. Where are they supposed to find the extra money to pay the £800 extra energy bill and the increased prices of everything else?

Someone on average earnings will have to find £1050 to pay for their energy. Even if we include £186 for the amount of National Insurance they are saving from this year because of the cut in the rate by 1.25%, this still leaves them trying to find £864 as well as the money to pay for everything else that is going up.

To help everyone with an income less than average earnings we should be calling for:

the restoration of the energy price cap back to £2500 the restoration of the £400 for all households increasing the £300 for pensioners to £450 increasing the income tax personal allowance and the National Insurance threshold to £13,040 which will provide those earning above £13,040 with £150.40.

This would mean that someone on average earnings would receive £1,050.40 and a pensioner £1,050 more than currently planned.

To help pay for this support and to reduce it for those with above average earnings we should call for:

the introduction of a temporary new income rate of 22% for those earning more than average earnings (£38,000) increasing temporarily by 2% the higher tax rate to 42% and the additional tax rate to 47%.

These rates could be decreased by 1% when the energy price cap falls below £2500 and the whole increase be abolished the following year.

Someone earning £100,000 would pay an extra £996.60 from this change to the higher rate, which would nearly cover the cost of their energy cap of £2,500. Someone earning £250,000 would pay an extra £2478.40 from only this change to the additional rate, which would not only cover the full cost of their energy price cap but would cover the cost of their £400 cost-of-living support. The government would have more than £1,000 left over from the revenue from this change, which would pay towards someone else’s energy bill support.

We should also be calling for the extension of energy support for businesses for another 12 months until 31st March 2024, and this should reduce inflation by further a 2%. If the energy price cap is kept at £2,500 and the energy support for business is continued, then CPI inflation which is forecast by the OBR to be 7.4% could be reduced to 4.4%.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts comments as Michael BG.