The Party in England Responds to the Change in the Party’s Definition of Transphobia

No regular visitor to LDV can have missed the growing debate over trans gender issues. Here we publish the response from the English Party to recent events in full. Given the sensitivity of the subject we will be pre-moderating all comments in line with our editorial policies.

The English Council Executive, meeting last weekend, have agreed two motions in support of trans rights and in response to the Federal Board changing the Party’s definition of transphobia.

A motion of censure for the appalling communications calling for an apology and a plan to make sure nothing like this happens again. A motion calling on the Board to seek further advice, in consultation with LGBT+ Liberal Democrats, and suspend changing the definition until that advice is received and/or Federal Conference can vote.

The motions were passed with strong support from everyone who spoke, and no one spoke or voted against. This represents a wide consensus from regional chairs and members across the country.

Just under two weeks ago, the Federal Board met for the last time and, with Federal elections still under way, chose to amend the Party’s definition of Transphobia.

This change was published, without any explanatory communications, on Monday 14th November, the first day of this year’s Trans Awareness Week. This could hardly have been worse timing if it had been planned. Almost immediately we, the officers of the Party in England, began to receive messages of complaint and indeed distress from party members in local and regional parties across England. Meanwhile, transphobes were tweeting in triumph that they had scored a major victory.

In particular, people have been citing the removal of deadnaming and misgendering as transphobic, and the insertion of a passage which says that members are allowed to not merely hold but to express so-called gender critical (anti-trans) views, all of which people felt would make the Party a hostile and unsafe place for trans members. Without drawing any direct equivalence, a definition of racism would not include a statement that members could “hold and express white supremacist views”, nor would a definition of anti-Semitism include a statement that members could “hold and express Holocaust denial views”. Even the judgment in the Forstater case, which identified gender critical view as a protected belief, places strong limits on the expression of those anti-trans beliefs.

The Board say that the definition has been changed under pressure of legal advice. Following the Forstater vs CGD Europe case, the Board was asked for and commissioned legal advice. An opinion was also sought by those representing the very tiny number of people within the Party who oppose trans equality. We are told that both sets of advice agreed – but we do not know what questions the Board asked, whether they were specific and limited to Forstater or to investigate wider and look for more liberal options.

The Federal Board also sought the advice of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats (“Plus”) who strongly opposed the suggested change. We understand that the views of Plus were not communicated to the Board, and Plus were not given adequate notice or chance to respond before publication.

In particular, Plus expressed concern that the advice leaned heavily on the Forstater case, which is a case in employment law, and submitted evidence of two cases that had been decided by the European Court of Human Rights, ASLEF v UK and Arenz v Germany. These cases involved membership organisations, a British Trade Union and the German CDU political party, and the cases concern their Article 11 rights of Freedom of Association, to determine who could and could not be a member. As such, they are both more relevant and decided by a superior court to an employment appeal tribunal.

Of course, in a democratic Party, it is right to listen to the voices from all sides. But it is also incumbent on the dissenting opinion to accept when they have lost the argument and not try to use backroom deals or threats of legal action to overturn the Party values. We cannot allow it to appear that the Party’s values can be bought or changed by threat.

There are two issues. And two motions.

First is the devastating effect that the communication for this change has had on members and the Party’s wider reputation. Not just with trans siblings within and without the Party, but the very many people who are staunch allies, and feel that the Party has let them down over one of our most central values: the defence of human rights.

This is not about pointing fingers at individuals. But it is necessary to ask those in leadership positions to take responsibility. So, we call on Mark Pack as Chair of the Federal Board, and Mike Dixon, as CEO with responsibility for what is published in the Party’s name, to apologise and come to us and Plus with a plan that will prevent this happening again.

Second, there is the issue of the definition itself.

We think that there is sufficient doubt cast that all the legal cases have been considered, along with the failure to communicate Plus’s objections to the Board, that we would ask the Federal Board to think again.

We would like to gently remind the Federal Board that they are the servants of the Party membership and not the masters. It is their duty to listen to and represent the membership. And the members have spoken very clearly, on every occasion that trans issues have been tested at Federal Conference, by voting in large majorities to support trans rights, and recognise that a Liberal Party supports and protects everyone.

We therefore hope that they will listen to what has been said and think again on this issue.

LGBT+ Liberal Democrats have issued their own statement here.

We are fully in support of Plus and continue to consult with them.

Margaret Joachim is Chair of the English Council Executive and Richard Flowers is Treasurer.