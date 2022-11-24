We have positive answers on asylum issues – let us shout them out

There is no need to go into the detail of the current crisis in the asylum system. Everyone is talking about it but are the Lib Dems pushing and promoting our well thought out policies, agreed by the party, that have positive solutions?

After two policy papers that an enormous of work had gone into, we can talk honestly and with passion on the issues, but do we? Parliamentarians, policy units and members put in a lot of work, but was it worth bothering?

I alternated between shouting at the radio and despair on hearing Yvette Cooper on the Today programme yesterday morning. I have a lot of respect for her usually but she was refusing to commit to the right to work for asylum seekers, had little to say about safe routes for refugees, had no mention of humanitarian visas, and only vague swipes at the decision making process.

But where are our voices on these issues?

Yes, there are very justified attacks by Lib Dems on how the Government is tackling, or just ignoring, these issues. But where are the alternatives? They don’t have to be thought up, or worked out, or agreed with someone, we have them.

Please let us shout it out that there are alternatives to the shocking rate of decision making on asylum cases. It is in Decision making on asylum issues (PDF).

There are well thought out alternatives to asylum seekers not being able to work, in Right to Work on Asylum Seekers (PDF).

We do have a lot to say about humanitarian visas, Humanitarian Visas: A Much Needed Life-Line for Refugees (PDF) that would make a tremendous difference to the people in the camps in Calais, before the dangerous channel crossings.

We have long promoted safe routes for refugees.

We all know that the press doesn’t print what we want them to, that media opportunities are not a given, and it is difficult to make voices heard. But if we don’t try, and don’t keep on pushing positive alternatives, the messages will never get out there.

There are papers on all these issues at Policies (Liberal Democrats for Seekers of Sanctuary).

A lot of work went into formulating the papers. We should use them and shout out on asylum seekers and refugees.

* Suzanne Fletcher was a councillor for nearly 30 years and a voluntary advice worker with the CAB for 40 years. Now retired, she is active as a campaigner in the community both as a Lib Dem and with local organisations.