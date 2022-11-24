The Supreme Court decision on a Scottish Referendum

The Supreme Court has delivered the judgement everyone expected from it – the obvious statement that, under the law as it stands, the Scottish Parliament does not have powers to call a referendum on Scottish Independence without the consent of the UK parliament. This judgement presents one opportunity and one threat to Liberal Democrats.

The opportunity is the chance to cut through the squabbles between Conservatives and the SNP by pushing our own policy – that of a truly federal UK. A Federal UK has been Liberal policy for over a century and to my mind we do not emphasise it sufficiently often or strongly. Voices in other parties (including respected former ministers such as Malcolm Rifkind and Gordon Brown) have from time to time hinted at support for a watered-down version of federalism, but we are the only party which can authentically present the idea as fully worked out and our own.

Federalism would do much to reduce the UK’s democratic deficit. Scotland has not voted once for a Conservative government in the last sixty years, but has had to put up with Conservative or Conservative-led governments for well over half that time. The Conservatives have imposed wildly unpopular policies on Scotland (the poll tax comes to mind) and are rightly blamed by many Scots for an unnecessarily harsh destruction of the country’s industrial base. These are just two policy directions which a federal system of government could have prevented.

A federal system of government would also allow replacement of the House of Lords by a democratic second chamber representing the interests of the different parts of the United Kingdom. We have the opportunity now to shout from the rooftops about a policy which is attractive, different, and workable.

The threat to Lib Dems comes from the fact that maintaining the constitutional status quo is Conservative policy. If we appear to welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement without pointing out the flaws in the present structure of the UK, we will be perceived merely as echoes of the Scottish Conservatives. It need hardly be said that this will be a very harmful perception for us in Scotland. We do not want a continuation of the present dispensation – very far from it. We want a Federal UK, in happy partnership with the EU and making a positive contribution to world order through the United Nations. These things do not flow naturally from the status quo.

It is time for Ed Davey and Alex Cole-Hamilton to match their opposition to independence with an equally strong condemnation of the current structure of the UK. Neither independence nor the status quo are good enough for LibDems. We have a better option. We should be offering it energetically.

* Nigel Lindsay is a former Liberal councillor in Aberdeen and a longtime activist in the party, but considers himself an internationalist first and foremost.