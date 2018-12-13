If you were PM….

An interesting quiz popped into my inbox from those nice people at Unlock Democracy. You have to imagine that you are PM – after all, that job may well be up for grabs in the near future.
You are presented with a series of policy dilemmas – would you rather do x or y? Actually, in some cases, I was a bit “NEITHER” or “NOT QUITE LIKE THAT” or “BOTH” but that is part of the fun.
It has a serious point:
Every day decisions affecting millions are made by a handful of ministers, while the rest of us struggle to have a voice. By taking the quiz and sharing it afterwards, we can spread the word about the need to bring power closer to the people.
So have a look and see how policy decisions change the world.
Just tried it and found it really thought provoking.
Thanks for highlighting Caron.
If you do ever manage to become PM I wouldn’t mind being in the cabinet.
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care maybe?
Sorry, but I found it really irritating and didn’t complete it. Politics is not a series of binary choices as presented here, nor is it just about deciding on spending priorities. The LibDems in Coalition insisted on high standards of energy efficiency in new build homes: after they won the 2015 election the Tories watered down the regulations. There is not a choice in the real world between crowded prisons and energy efficiency.
Avoid saying “Stalemate” unless you know what it means. Raymond Keene (The Times) would never do that, neither would Nigel Short. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stalemate
Perhaps “Zugzwang” would be more accurate? (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zugzwang)
The difference is in the timing. The Supreme Court ruled that the Commons should have “a meaningful vote”, but when? The government has not been checkmated, yet, but is compelled to make a legal move, perhaps to its disadvantage.
“Bloody difficult woman” Theresa May has not “listened” to the advice of John Major, or maybe she has heard it, but not acted on it. The “bastards”, such as John Redwood and Bill Cash, are like wolves following a sled, from which scraps are being thrown. As Michael Heseltine has said they will take the scraps and, relentlessly, press for more.
As Home Secretary she accepted the decision to reduce expenditure on police, even though she admitted at the time that she did not know how to do it. She invited the whole department to a meeting and asked for ideas. The Permanent Secretary was also there. There was no mention of the fact that increasing spending on police was one of the policies that got Margaret Thatcher into Downing Street.