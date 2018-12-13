In the discussion – and sales talk – around the party reform proposals, people often talk of creating a movement, sometimes equated to a supporter scheme. Sometimes, as in that video, it’s presented as an alternative to a political party. There is a danger of positive language being repeated till people stop asking what it means. So what is a movement and how’s it different from a political party?

“Movement” suggests moving – towards some shared goal. Parties can do that, but you can’t have a movement for not changing things much. Movements require mass participation.

Any party can call itself a movement. In France in 1945, some traditional parties were blamed for France’s unpreparedness for the war and others for collaborating. So a new party was called the “Mouvement Republican Populaire” – People’s Republican Movement. It was organised as a traditional party with mainly unclear goals.

Parties have a defined membership, organisation at local and national levels, a leader or leaders and some process for choosing people with particular responsibilities. Movements may or may not have these things.

Many movements campaign for something narrowly defined. Consider the 19th century movements for abolition of slavery in the UK and the US. The UK movement worked through traditional parties. The US movement founded its own parties (Free Soil, then Republican). Other genuine movements include the Feminist movement, the Green movement, CND and nationalist separatist movements. Some have formed parties, others not.

If a movement aims to win elections, it will either have a structure to ensure fairness in selections, or it will be an undemocratic following of a Great Leader or unelected cabal. Organisations like MIND and Greenpeace would not be effective if they tackled issues as varied as a serious political party must. “Movements” that try to represent a wide range of issues, but do not have a political party structure or traditions, risk disintegrating or fading away. “En Marche” in France, essentially a movement to elect a President, is already experiencing the disbenefits of drawing in too wide a range of people with contrary views. The Irish Progressive Democrats and Australian Democrats ballooned and burst. Political traditions give bloody-minded persistence, essential in hard times.

Valuing tradition need not be in opposition to fighting for change, or the British Liberal tradition wouldn’t exist. The idea of a movement stresses the future, but a sense of roots in earlier struggles can give strength.

There is no contradiction between the structures needed for a political party and the drive, focus and participation needed for a movement. A movement can be within a party, or can be the party. If we want to be a movement, a supporter scheme would help, but we would need a clear focus on a limited number of aims and a common vision. It seems to me we’re halfway there. If we’re going to be a party that is also a movement, seen by the public to be that, we need a clear vision, priorities and message.

* Simon Banks, who joined the Liberal Party in 1966 as a student and the Liberal Democrats at the merger, is now Chair of North East Essex Liberal Democrats. He contested several parliamentary elections and was a Waltham Forest Councillor 1980-92.