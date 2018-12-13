What is your leverage?

Yesterday’s phoney war over the leadership of the Conservative Party has got me thinking. The hardline Brexiters (confusing referred to in the media as just ‘Brexiteers’) sought to remove Theresa May over the desirability of the Brexit deal she has achieved with the European Union. This is not their Brexit; they are betrayed; they must show how angry they are.

But I still wonder if there was any more substance than that. Could a hardline PM have got a better deal? They claim they could, but how? The EU has made little if any concession to the UK, and their position today is much as it was before the vote. The Leavers promised us the EU would fold quickly and they were wrong, and that is their fault, not the EU’s.

I know we get a few hardline Brexiters visiting us occasionally on this site, so do use the comments to answer these questions, if they have answers. What would a hardline PM do differently to get a better deal, specifically what leverage would they use to persuade the EU to make concessions? Because it seems to me that the reason the EU has conceded little is that the UK is trying to negotiate from a weak position with very little leverage.

What do I mean by leverage? I refer to things that the UK could offer (or perhaps threaten – I’ll come to threats shortly) to persuade the EU to make concessions. There’s also 3rd party interventions that might effect leverage – famously the leavers went on about the German motor industry; they were wrong; that is the leaver’s fault.

The trouble with offers is that they are very unpopular with hardliners at home. Even honouring the Belfast agreement, and honouring the UK’s debts, which aren’t offers at all but are things the UK is already committed to and serve our enlightened interests, are painted as outrageously generous offers by angry hardliners. God help us if we made an actual offer. And the problem here is that the point of Brexit is to co-operate less, to take things away, to hurt both sides either a little or a lot, and where do offers belong in that kind of project?

So we come to threats. What could we threaten? To starve the people of Ireland? Of course not. Who in their right might thinks that that is either a) acceptable, or b) would actually cause any reasonable person to back down and make concessions? And there’s the big problem with threats. I’m not aware of any diplomatic situation where the smaller and weaker party got their way by making threats to the bigger and stronger one. It just doesn’t work like that. It is not a plan.

I recall Theresa May at one point saying that it was in the EU’s interests not to ruin the UK economically because we wouldn’t then be able so well to defend our European allies militarily. Taken literally that is a weak plea, not a threat, but it was of course taken as a threat by the domestic press, just as Osborne’s observation that weakening the economy would lead to tax rises or spending cuts was interpreted as a “punishment budget”.

Perhaps there are other not-quite-threats, but are any of them at all strong?

The last desperate resort seems to be the threat of self harm, specifically of ‘no deal’. Prepare for no deal! We’re not afraid of no deal! No deal is what we wanted all along, it is what people voted for in 2016. (It isn’t.) This is the hardliners’ principal bluster. It is weak already because no deal would harm us much more than it would harm them, but also we should ask ourselves what the correct reaction is to somebody who tries to get their way by threatening self-harm?

There are occasions, sure, when the self-harmer might be in the right – where people go on hunger strike or set themselves on fire in protest at tyranny – and perhaps this is how the hardliners see themselves; though any actual suffering will be delegated to the little people. Tyrants should listen to the people before they are driven to such lengths. But again, I ask, is it a plan, to try to persuade EU leaders that this is what is going on here? Remember who you are talking to. EU leaders have not been brought up on the diet of lies from our press. Many have grown up under or escaped communists or fascists in their own countries, and they know from bitter experience the difference between democracy and tyranny. They see, rightly, EU membership and democracy as mutually supporting.

Hardliners, you want something better? What is your leverage? From where I’m sitting it looks like you have nothing, you are weak, and you are demanding the country act with weakness.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.