Paul Walter

If you’re not at Brecon and Radnorshire today, this is what you are missing….

By | Thu 27th June 2019 - 2:30 pm


And this:


And this:

Please come and help at the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election campaign. Polling stations will be will open on August 1st. Please come as soon as you possibly can. There is currently a “big push” to deliver newspapers.

We can win this one, but we need your help NOW.

There are two HQs – one in the south at Brecon and one in the north at Llandrindod Wells. They are both open every day from 10am until 7pm:

Brecon HQ: 26 High Street, Brecon, LD3 7LE

Llandrindod HQ: Haslemere, Park Crescent, Llandrindod Wells, LD1 6AB

If you can’t come in person you can make calls from home by e-mailing: [email protected]

How to find us:

https://www.janedodds.wales/find-our-hq
Join our virtual HQ:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/brlibdems/
Contact us:
BreconATlibdemsDOTorgDOTuk
Contact our volunteer accommodation team:
Brecon.AccommodationATlibdems.org.uk
Donate:
https://www.janedodds.wales/donate
B&R events:
https://www.libdems.org.uk/brecon-events

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

