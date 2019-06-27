27 June 2019 – today’s press releases

Johnson pandering to Farage over immigration

Responding to Boris Johnson’s promises to investigate an ‘Australian-style’ policy for immigration, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

Immigration has been a great thing for our country. But politicians like Johnson have vilified those coming to help build and contribute to our great country for their own political gain in the Brexit debate. Yet businesses across the country are already having to deal with acute shortages of staff thanks to the Brexit uncertainty, and this proposal from our potential next PM does nothing to solve that. If implemented, an Australian-style visa cap would only make it worse. Johnson is only pandering to the likes of Farage, who has long pushed for this kind of unfair system. Nigel Farage ought to be the last person a potential Prime Minister should be looking to for inspiration on how to run a fair and effective immigration system.

Tory leadership contenders must reverse school cuts to reduce class sizes

Responding to today’s data release by the Department for Education, which reveals that secondary school class sizes have risen for the fourth year running, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

The schools funding emergency and a crisis in recruitment means that schools are struggling to bring in new staff to keep class sizes down. It leaves teachers overworked and underpaid, whilst pupils lose out on the extra support they deserve. The Conservatives have cut school funding to the bone. Their leadership candidates need to put their egos to one side and put our children’s futures first. Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to provide an emergency cash injection to reverse school cuts, so that teachers can invest in giving every child in their class the best possible start in life.

Lib Dems: CBI warning demonstrates EBacc is not fit for purpose

Responding to the publication of a new report by the CBI, Getting young people ‘work ready’, which calls for the Government to rethink the qualifications system and to add a creative subject into the English Baccalaureate, Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Layla Moran MP said: