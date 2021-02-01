In praise of Erasmus+

In January 2020, Boris Johnson told the Commons that;

There is no threat to the Erasmus scheme, and we will continue to participate in it. UK students will continue to be able to enjoy the benefits of exchanges with our European friends and partners, just as they will be able to continue to come to this country.

So, true to form, we are leaving the programme.

This decision has highlighted a lack of understanding of what it involved. Coverage of the programme in the press, and by politicians, from the Prime Minister down, refers only to Universities, which is just one of the strands of Erasmus+ and it is time to highlight the ‘plus’ in Erasmus+ and what we stand to lose.

Erasmus+ covers schools, FE and vocational sectors, adult education, youth and sport. These are all sectors that have suffered significant budget cuts in recent years, and Erasmus+ funding has enabled these sectors to continue to innovate and learn.

There are two main actions. Mobilities enable young people, students, teachers, apprentices, youth leaders and those working in grassroots sport to visit other countries to improve their skills and address their professional needs. Strategic Partnerships support organisations in improving their provision, through sharing best practice and developing innovative strategies and resources.

Up to 2019, 4,706 mobility projects were funded in the UK, of which only 1,346 (28.6%) were to Higher Education. For strategic partnerships, 1,231 projects were funded, of which only 94 (7.6%) were to Higher Education. Indeed, in the new Erasmus+ programme, HE is allocated only 23% of the budget.

Many of the school mobilities have focused on upskilling Primary School teachers with their foreign language skills through intensive language courses in France or Spain. This has not only improved their language skills, but also how best to teach languages. Primary Schools face many difficulties teaching languages without specialist teachers, and these projects have been highly successful. Many schools use strategic partnerships to share best practice on topics from Special Needs to outdoor learning to leadership.

In arguing against Erasmus+, politicians and the press have claimed that it is elitist. This again highlights the lack of understanding. All strands have priorities focusing on disadvantage and social inclusion, and this has been a particular focus of vocational and youth projects. There are many such examples in the case studies section of the National Agency website https://www.erasmusplus.org.uk/stories/sector.

The legacy of Erasmus+ is the establishment of partnership working across all sectors, and there are several online platforms that facilitate this work at no cost. Schools had access to eTwinning, Youth organisations to SALTO and Adult education has EPALE. Access to these platforms has been abruptly terminated. Schools have built up partnerships and joint curriculum projects through eTwinning for many years, only to see them stopped overnight. This is a great loss for no gain.

The final argument made by politicians against continuing with Erasmus+ is the cost, and yet research by the Higher Education Policy Institute found that EU students alone contribute £1.2 billion a year to the UK economy. Of course, no cost benefit analysis has been published.

Leaving the Erasmus+ programme impacts on all ages and backgrounds. Let us hope that one day, under new leadership, we will reflect on this decision and return once more.

* Paul Harrison is a former headteacher and an external assessor of Erasmus+ for the UK national agency and EACEA the central agency in Brussels