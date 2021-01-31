Nominations open for Scotland’s party awards

Every year at Scottish Spring Conference we present our awards to those people who have excelled at a various aspects of Lib Dem life.
The awards are as follows:
- The Ray Michie Quaich for best contribution to membership recruitment and retention.
- The SLDW Quaich for the Liberal Democrat who has done the most to advance diversity within Scotland in the past year.
- The John Morrison award presented by the Office Bearers for outstanding leadership/dedication/success in local government.
- The Sheila Tennant award presented by LYS for an outstanding contribution from a LYS member.
If you have anyone in mind who should receive one of these accolades, submit your nomination by 5pm on Tuesday, 23rd February.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings