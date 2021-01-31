Caron Lindsay

Nominations open for Scotland’s party awards

By | Sun 31st January 2021 - 4:30 pm

Every year at Scottish Spring Conference we present our awards to those people who have excelled at a various aspects of Lib Dem life.

The awards are as follows:

  • The Ray Michie Quaich for best contribution to membership recruitment and retention.
  • The SLDW Quaich for the Liberal Democrat who has done the most to advance diversity within Scotland in the past year.
  • The John Morrison award presented by the Office Bearers for outstanding leadership/dedication/success in local government.
  • The Sheila Tennant award presented by LYS for an outstanding contribution from a LYS member.

If you have anyone in mind who should receive one of these accolades, submit your nomination by 5pm on Tuesday, 23rd February.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

