Tom Arms’ World Review

America’s Republican Party is at a political crossroads. Does it ditch or back Donald Trump? Kevin McCarthy, Leader of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives, knows which direction he prefers. He recently flew to Florida to visit Mar a Lago to kow tow to ex-president Donald Trump. The fact is that most of the Republican members of the lower house represent rural constituencies whose voters continue to declare their loyalty to The Donald. These Congressmen and women are up for re-election in one year and nine months. On top of that, Trump has let slip the rumour that he is considering setting up a third political party to be called The Patriot Party. This would, of course, split the Republican vote. Some polls claim that as much of the third of Republicans would move to a Trump party. But Republicans also have their anti-Trumpists. Most of them are in the Senate. Mitch McConnell, now the Senate Minority Leader, was a Trump acolyte for four years. But after Trump’s refusal to accept the election results and the Capitol Hill riots, the worm turned and declared: “I never want to speak to the man ever again.” Senators, unlike the lower house representatives, are elected for six years and their state-wide constituencies include large left-leaning urban constituencies. Republican senators, therefore, are more likely to join the ditch Trump campaign. But even in the Senate the anti-Trump movement is not so strong among Republicans that they can find the 17 Republican members needed to convict the ex-president in his forthcoming Senate impeachment trial.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown issued a stark warning this week about the future of the unity of the United Kingdom. In fact, he said that the UK was in acute danger of fracturing and becoming a “failed state.” The main current causes are the political stresses and strains caused by Brexit and the pandemic. Scotland is leading the threatened break-up. The Scots voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum. In its 2014 independence referendum one of the main reasons the independence route was rejected was fear that the Scots would lose membership of the European Union. In May there were will be elections for the Scottish Parliament and polls indicate a landslide victory for the Scottish National Party. Its leader Nicola Sturgeon has promised a demand for a fresh referendum if the pollsters are correct. Northern Ireland also voted against Brexit and the deal that Boris Johnson has negotiated with the EU has put Northern Ireland firmly into the economic orbit of the EU and Eire. There is thus a growing feeling among the Northern Irish that reunification of the island is now inevitable and moving ever closer. The Johnson government’s handling of the pandemic has worsened matters. There has been little effort by Westminster to consult or coordinate public health actions in the regions. In fact, in most instances the national governments of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have taken the initiative which Westminster has belatedly followed. Gordon Brown wants a commission to review how the UK is governed and a campaign that that emphasises the advantage of union such as the NHS and a common defence. Is it too little too late?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the worst trouble he has faced since first coming to power at the end of December 1999. Long years of communist rule (preceded by an even longer heavy-handed Tsarist government) have made Russian citizenry wary of publicly voicing their discontent. But the last week has seen tens of thousands of anti-Putin demonstrators take to the streets. The cause is the plight of opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny. Blogging lawyer Navalny has been a thorn in Putin’s side since he started his anti-corruption campaign in 2008. The regime has several times tried to silence him with dubious jail sentences for embezzlement and fraud. Then In August, Navalny drank from a hotel water bottle laced with novichok. He fell into a coma. Friends arranged for him to be flown to a German hospital and it was not until this week that he was well enough to travel again. But instead of remaining safely in Germany, he returned to Russia and released a YouTube video about a multi-billion dollar Black Sea mansion which Navalny said was built for President Putin. The video has so far been viewed 100 million times. The moment Navalny’s plane touched down he was arrested. Not because of the video, but because while he was comatose in a German hospital suffering the effects of a Russian-produced nerve agent, Navalny failed to report to his probation officer. That’s when the demonstrations started. And with the demos came the crackdown. At the last count 3,500 people had been arrested by Putin’s police.

America’s new Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has declared that relations with China will be the Biden Administration’s top priority. Not surprisingly, therefore, that diplomatic markers are being rapidly staked. Within days of Biden’s inauguration, Beijing was laid down a red line by dispatching 20 fighter jets to fly over Taiwan—the second such incursion in a year. Washington responded by scrambling its own squadron from a nearby aircraft carrier. The British have already sent a carrier-group to cruise the South China and are said to be considering joining a Trump-inspired anti-Chinese alliance in Asia involving India, the US, Australia and Japan. In the meantime, the EU is taking a more cautious independent wait and see stand. Chancellor Angela Merkel elaborated on European views at the World Economic Forum when she stressed the need to avoid a new Cold War. At the same time, she added that the West should continue to stress human rights issue and the need for Chinese transparency. For his part, Chinese President Xi JinPing, welcomed Angela Merkel’s speech and said that the US and China should work to be competitors rather than rivals.

From this Sunday Hong Kong Chinese will be able to apply online for British Overseas Passports that give them and their dependents the right of residency in the UK. After five years they can apply for citizenship. The move is the British government’s answer to the deteriorating human rights situation in China. Westminster may be limited in what it could do to improve conditions for the Uighurs in Xinjiang or freedom of speech, but it still has some power in its former colony. The move by London has, not surprisingly, infuriated Beijing who fear a major brain drain from the entrepreneurial hothouse of Hong Kong. It immediately announced that China will no longer recognise the “so-called” British National Overseas (BNO) Passport and threatened further action. What those actions could be are unclear, but some suspect that the Chinese authorities may start to require Hong Kong citizens to show their passport when departing at international airports, thus preventing BNO holders from leaving.

Finally, Adolf Hitler has made a comeback. He is starting small: administrator for the Ompundja district of Namibia. But rest easy. The 54-year-old African in the former German colony has assured the world’s media that he is not a Nazi and has no plans for world domination. He was also an anti-apartheid campaigner in his youth. The Namibian Hitler’s full name, by the way, is Adolf Hitler Uunoma. His father just liked the sound of the German Nazi leader’s name.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”