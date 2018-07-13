Inequality and taxation

Since 1979, when Margaret Thatcher came to power, politicians – sadly including many in our own party – have denigrated taxation, reduced the levels of income tax and switched tax from income and wealth to consumption. All mainstream political parties have perpetuated the myth that you can have low taxes and good public services. When I first worked, in the late sixties, the basic rate of income tax was 33% and the top rate was 98%. This had persisted since the war, regardless of which of the main parties was in power. The basis for these levels of taxation was the need to pay for public services, including a good number in public ownership. There was also a view that the gap between the bottom and top of the income scale should not be too large. Broadly people accepted this post war settlement, except of course for a few very highly paid individuals – like the Rolling Stones, who went to live abroad.

Mrs Thatcher, a disciple of economist Milton Friedman, changed all that. Tax rates at the top plummeted to 60% (and later to as low as 45%) and basic rates declined a little. Soon taxation on consumption was to rise and there were new taxes too. The argument used was that income tax was stifling enterprise and that letting people keep more of their own money would incentivise them to invest and develop new businesses. The corollary was that there was less money for public services and an inexorable squeeze on those services was started by Mrs Thatcher, continued by John Major and compounded by Gordon Brown. The coalition made it worse.

At the same time inequality started to get worse. Over time the ratio of top earners pay to shop floor workers’ pay went up from about 4:1 in the immediate post war years, then to 10:1 and much more in some cases, even as high as 50:1. Peter Mandelson may have been relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as they paid their taxes, but the effects of this huge widening of inequality has had devastating effects on our society, as detailed in ‘The Spirit Level’ by Kate Pickett et al.

The reductions in income tax continued, urged on by the millionaire owners of the press and media. Despite the big increases in personal allowances the gap between the top and bottom has continued to grow and with it the breakdown of the caring society some of us still remember. The politics of envy, stoked by the advertising industry, create a society filled with anxiety, mental illness and violence. In many areas people don’t even know their neighbours, let alone love them. Gated communities tell you just how uncaring we have become.

Denigration of tax has continued apace. Few politicians have dared to contradict the idea that tax is bad. At the same time, vital public services are in the hands of private companies, whose motivation is rewards for shareholders, rather than services for the service users.

Reading a book like the Spirit Level makes me realise how much we have all been duped by the mega rich and the alt right. We have mostly swallowed hook, line and sinker the arguments about high levels of income tax being a disincentive and the need to cut public expenditure. Well, perhaps tax should be a disincentive to paying obscenely high salaries to people who have conned us into believing the world would end if they weren’t paid so much. The truth is that there are many many competent people who could successfully run businesses for a quarter of the money paid to so-called business leaders. Professors Friedman and Laffer need to be ridiculed not aped. Public services in the UK are now ludicrously underfunded or in many cases no longer exist.

The time has come for the Liberal Democrats to break away from this trope and campaign for taxation and argue the case for properly funded public services. We must also stop pretending that income tax rates higher than 45% or even 50% tax the very rich adequately. Sweden, whose record in the inequality stakes is the polar opposite to the UK, has income tax rates in the 60% + region and far better public services than we do.

Others on LDV have talked about inequality. We need to recognise that one of the main causes is the get-rich-quick society and the people who no longer pay their fair share towards public provision of health, education, social care or transport . There can be no justification for the obscene levels of inequality we see in the UK.

One of the remedies is a progressive taxation system that taxes wealth, income and land. We need to be alert to the opportunities for creating or improving equality throughout society e.g. by re-building democracy at work, reducing the differentials between Chief Executive pay and shop floor pay and more mutual and worker/consumer run businesses, but a proper tax policy will be a start. We must start prioritising increasing equality if we are ever to convince an increasingly sceptical electorate that we have anything relevant to offer.

Calderdale has submitted a resolution on rehabilitating tax and I hope FCC will allow us to debate in at conference.

* Michael Taylor and Ruth Coleman-Taylor are members of Calderdale Liberal Democrats