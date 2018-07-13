Inequality and taxation

Since 1979, when Margaret Thatcher came to power, politicians – sadly including many in our own party – have denigrated taxation, reduced the levels of income tax and switched tax from income and wealth to consumption. All mainstream political parties have perpetuated the myth that you can have low taxes and good public services. When I first worked, in the late sixties, the basic rate of income tax was 33% and the top rate was 98%. This had persisted since the war, regardless of which of the main parties was in power. The basis for these levels of taxation was the need to pay for public services, including a good number in public ownership. There was also a view that the gap between the bottom and top of the income scale should not be too large. Broadly people accepted this post war settlement, except of course for a few very highly paid individuals – like the Rolling Stones, who went to live abroad.
Mrs Thatcher, a disciple of economist Milton Friedman, changed all that. Tax rates at the top plummeted to 60% (and later to as low as 45%) and basic rates declined a little. Soon taxation on consumption was to rise and there were new taxes too. The argument used was that income tax was stifling enterprise and that letting people keep more of their own money would incentivise them to invest and develop new businesses. The corollary was that there was less money for public services and an inexorable squeeze on those services was started by Mrs Thatcher, continued by John Major and compounded by Gordon Brown. The coalition made it worse.
At the same time inequality started to get worse. Over time the ratio of top earners pay to shop floor workers’ pay went up from about 4:1 in the immediate post war years, then to 10:1 and much more in some cases, even as high as 50:1. Peter Mandelson may have been relaxed about people getting filthy rich as long as they paid their taxes, but the effects of this huge widening of inequality has had devastating effects on our society, as detailed in ‘The Spirit Level’ by Kate Pickett et al.
The reductions in income tax continued, urged on by the millionaire owners of the press and media. Despite the big increases in personal allowances the gap between the top and bottom has continued to grow and with it the breakdown of the caring society some of us still remember. The politics of envy, stoked by the advertising industry, create a society filled with anxiety, mental illness and violence. In many areas people don’t even know their neighbours, let alone love them. Gated communities tell you just how uncaring we have become.
Denigration of tax has continued apace. Few politicians have dared to contradict the idea that tax is bad. At the same time, vital public services are in the hands of private companies, whose motivation is rewards for shareholders, rather than services for the service users.
Reading a book like the Spirit Level makes me realise how much we have all been duped by the mega rich and the alt right. We have mostly swallowed hook, line and sinker the arguments about high levels of income tax being a disincentive and the need to cut public expenditure. Well, perhaps tax should be a disincentive to paying obscenely high salaries to people who have conned us into believing the world would end if they weren’t paid so much. The truth is that there are many many competent people who could successfully run businesses for a quarter of the money paid to so-called business leaders. Professors Friedman and Laffer need to be ridiculed not aped. Public services in the UK are now ludicrously underfunded or in many cases no longer exist.
The time has come for the Liberal Democrats to break away from this trope and campaign for taxation and argue the case for properly funded public services. We must also stop pretending that income tax rates higher than 45% or even 50% tax the very rich adequately. Sweden, whose record in the inequality stakes is the polar opposite to the UK, has income tax rates in the 60% + region and far better public services than we do.
Others on LDV have talked about inequality. We need to recognise that one of the main causes is the get-rich-quick society and the people who no longer pay their fair share towards public provision of health, education, social care or transport . There can be no justification for the obscene levels of inequality we see in the UK.
One of the remedies is a progressive taxation system that taxes wealth, income and land. We need to be alert to the opportunities for creating or improving equality throughout society e.g. by re-building democracy at work, reducing the differentials between Chief Executive pay and shop floor pay and more mutual and worker/consumer run businesses, but a proper tax policy will be a start. We must start prioritising increasing equality if we are ever to convince an increasingly sceptical electorate that we have anything relevant to offer.
Calderdale has submitted a resolution on rehabilitating tax and I hope FCC will allow us to debate in at conference.
* Michael Taylor and Ruth Coleman-Taylor are members of Calderdale Liberal Democrats
“……in the late sixties, the basic rate of income tax was 33% and the top rate was 98%”
Or maybe 95%? I seem to remember George Harrison using the phrase ‘one for you and nineteen for me’ in his Taxman song.
You can argue for whatever level of taxation you think appropriate. I wouldn’t say a 95% or 98% rate was necessary. But that’s just my opinion.
What is not a matter of opinion is that Government spending precedes taxation. Otherwise there wouldn’t be any money in the economy for us to pay our taxes. You do need to understand why we have taxation before advocating changes to the tax structure.
It’s not to provide Governments with the money they have created in the first place!
This article mixes together quite a lot of things. I have to say that I have mixed views on high pay. IF by their skill and ability people earn a lot of money for their company that in turn benefits those in their company – even the poorer paid. In a comment in a previous thread the management of Marks and Spencer were slated for high pay but M&S have a reputation for paying their shop workers above average wages.
If high earners are helping Britain earn its way in the world then that is to be encouraged – and is helping fund public services and benefit the less well paid.
But… More equal societies do seem have to have lower crime rates, better health and generally happier societies. George Orwell wrote an essay on why is a judge paid more than a miner – surely the miner was of greater use to society? Perhaps today’s equivalent is the Premier League footballer and the nurse.
It is wrong – I would argue – to say that high earners do not pay a good share – “fair” or not is always a debate. I don’t believe that the highest marginal rate of tax should be much above 50% – you should keep at least half of what you earn by the sweat of your brow. But that should be for lower earners as well as higher earners – and lower earners – especially in the £10k-£20k bracket face very high effective marginal rates.
There is some reforming we should do. Council tax replaced by local income tax. Low earners face very high marginal council tax while high earners get away virtually scot-free. I would have a small inheritance tax to pay for social care. And as I have argued before borrowing for university tuition and increased education spending. And end the cap on National Insurance.
But.. We should be weary of the argument that you can raise much by “soaking the rich”. In general taxation is borne by the vast majority on below average, average, and above average wages. And the case needs to be made to them – and a large number agree or are receptive. They get a lot back – the minimum Obamacare premium is £4000 – so you have to add that on to US taxes. And for a civilised society and investment in a better future.
” The corollary was that there was less money for public services and an inexorable squeeze on those services was started by Mrs Thatcher, continued by John Major and compounded by Gordon Brown”
cutting income tax raised more money. Public spending increased in real terms throughout the period.
Professors Friedman and Laffer made significant and important contributions to economic theory and thinking about tax policy. The leading economists in this area- Stiglitz, Piketty and the late Tony Atkinson all focus on two key issues – Wage levels and distribution of capital. Atkinson laid out 15 proposals to tackle inequality https://www.tony-atkinson.com/the-15-proposals-from-tony-atkinsons-inequality-what-can-be-done/ that form the basis of a comprehensive manifesto to tacke inequality head-on:
Proposal 1: Encouraging innovation in a form that increases the employability of workers and emphasises the human dimension of service provision.
Proposal 2: A proper balance of power among stakeholders.
Proposal 3: An explicit target for preventing and reducing unemployment underpinned by guaranteed public employment.
Proposal 4: A statutory minimum wage set at a living wage, and a code of practice for pay above the minimum.
Proposal 5: National savings bonds with a guaranteed positive real rate of interest on savings, with a maximum holding per person.
Proposal 6: A capital endowment (minimum inheritance) paid to all at adulthood.
Proposal 7: A public Investment Authority , operating a sovereign wealth fund with the aim of building up the net worth of the state by holding investments in companies and in property.
Proposal 8: A more progressive rate structure for the personal income tax, with marginal rates of tax increasing by ranges of taxable income, up to a top rate of 65 per cent,
Proposal 9: An Earned Income Discount, limited to the first band of taxable earnings.
Proposal 10: Receipts of inheritance and gifts inter vivos should be taxed under a progressive lifetime capital receipts tax.
Proposal 11: There should be a proportional, or progressive, property tax based on up-to-date property assessments.
Proposal 12: Child Benefit should be paid for all children at a substantial rate and should be taxed as income.
Proposal 13: A participation income should be introduced at a national level, complementing existing social protection.
Proposal 14 (alternative to 13): There should be a renewal of social insurance, raising the level of benefits and extending their coverage.
Proposal 15: Rich countries should raise their target for Official Development Assistance to 1 per cent of Gross National Income.
Simon McGrath – You have to be careful with words here. “Cutting income tax raised more money. Public spending increased in real terms throughout the period,” implies some sort of direct causation.
Of course a lot more was going on in that period e.g. North Sea Oil receipts, the privatisation of lots of nationalised industries and the demutualisation of lots of building societies. All these pumped lots of new money into people’s pockets which drove growth.
It would be equally valid to suggest that “selling mutual assets boosted the economy, which allowed a growth in public spending due to the increase in tax revenue associated with growth, despite income tax being cut.
Wonderful proposal. Income tax should be 100% for income over £50,000. That will bring in massive amounts of money.
I absolutely agree that we must prioritise reducing inequality. It was indeed a theme as you suggest of The Spirit Level, the influential book by Kate Pickett and Richard Wilkinson, the thoughtful academics who addressed the meeting in Keswick on Wednesday night which I attended and have reported on here, in the article posted at 10.35 this morning (see below). I trust our September Conference will indeed forge a strong taxation policy, which will include among other aims taxation of land value and fairer corporation tax. Since the Economics Working Group is at last (delayed by the GE) I understand putting forward a motion for Conference, there will surely be a fruitful debate on whatever motion. Yours, you certainly argue for strongly in your article, which is good to read.
It is interesting also however that Professors Pickett and Wilkinson have considered further the harmful social effects that are proved to result in more unequal societies. And their new book The Inner Level explains those harmful effects, including increased depression arising from people’s internalised sense of inferiority and submission to it, a finding which will surely also seem important to Liberal Democrats. This is referred to in my report of their talk, where Professor Wilkinson’s spoken conclusion, that reducing inequality requires changing the culture as well as taxation, seems worth deep consideration by us.