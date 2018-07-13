NewsHound

LibLink: Layla Moran: Don’t be fooled: The Chequers Plan is economic suicide

By | Fri 13th July 2018 - 1:25 pm

You might be fooled into believing, because of the gnashing of teeth amongst the Tory Brexiteers, that the plan thrashed out at Chequers, on which today’s White Paper was based, is hardly any Brexit at all.

Don’t believe that fiction, says Layla Moran, writing for Politics.co.uk.

First, though, she compares and contrasts two holders of that high office of state of Foreign Secretary:

The contrast between Carrington and Johnson is striking. Carrington served in Churchill’s cabinet yet was the more modern figure, seeing the importance of nations working for the common good. Johnson, in contrast, invited a photographer to capture for posterity his gurning visage as he signed his departure from Carlton Gardens having presided over Britain’s abject retreat from the world. Johnson has written a biography of Churchill, and sometimes seems to think he IS Churchill – but Churchill would have viewed Johnson as a dangerous charlatan.

She pointed out the weakness of our negotiating position:

From the moment Theresa May, crazily in my view, triggered Article 50, all the EU had to do was tick down the clock like some winning football team at the World Cup. Roughly half our exports go to the EU, yet the most exposed country to Britain in the event of a no-deal Brexit – Germany – sends just 9% of its exports to the UK. Sure, tariffs and lack of regulatory alignment would damage Germany, but nothing like it would Britain. In rare moments when Johnson was forced to face this brutal logic, his response was “f*ck business”. If that seemed an odd look for the self-styled ‘party of business’, actually it would be British workers and their families who would be economically devastated.

And then the inadequacy of the White Paper to deliver anything for the country at all:

For she has proposed a customs union in goods but not a single market in services. Yet services make up 80% of the UK economy. The EU enjoys a major trade imbalance with us on goods, so why propose the free trade of goods but not of services where we excel? But in Brexit circles, proving you are something of a lemming marks you out as a true believer – a hero even. So by their own warped standards, Boris and co really should be congratulating May, the prime lemming.

So what should May do?

If May were a courageous statesperson she would seize this moment. She would declare that she tried to deliver the hard Brexit of her Lancaster House speech, but that it simply wasn’t possible without causing unimaginable damage to living standards and life chances. As a patriot, she had to change course and if any of her MPs thought she had done wrong, they should challenge her.

You can read the whole article here. 

