Why I’m one of the many #libdemsagainstTrump today

I asked on Twitter this morning what the worst thing about Donald Trump was. Many of the replies I got were variations on the theme of “everything.”

It is rare that you find a human being with so little empathy for others and so few saving graces. When that person has so much global power and influence, it’s utterly terrifying.

It’s not just about his racism which leads him to ban people of a certain religion and decry Mexicans as rapists and slag off the most prominent Muslim politician in the UK. It’s not just about the ingrained misogyny which leads him to boast about sexually assaulting women. It’s not just that he is more comfortable with the likes of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un than he is with Justin Trudeau. It’s not just that he is stitching up the Supreme Court and with it threatening human, reproductive, workers’ rights for generations. (Let’s not forget that his current nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, who spent the 1990s persecuting Bill Clinton, now thinks that no sitting President should be subject to criminal investigation). It’s not just that he brags about separating children from their parents and detaining them in soulless camps on the Mexican borders. It’s not just that he is doing the work of a deeply unpleasant Russian dictator for him. Who wins if Europe, the EU and NATO are destabilised? Putin, of course. And I’ll just leave here the news that you may have missed amid yesterday’s trail of chaos and destruction the entirely unrelated news that 12 Russians were indicted for interference in the election that Trump so narrowly won.

Any single one of these things is enough of a reason to protest. Together they are compelling.

How good would it have been yesterday if Theresa May had channelled Hugh Grant from Love Actually and ripped Trump a new one in the Chequers press conference? It was never going to happen, because our position in the world is so weakened because of Brexit, but someone has to stand up to the very real danger he poses to every civilised value that we have until now taken for granted.

But what is the point in protesting? It’s not going to change anything, is it?

Well, sitting at home while this appalling man takes a sledgehammer to the values I hold dear isn’t an option for me. Of course he’s not going to change his ways just because a few hundred thousand of the people he can’t stand take to the streets.

I hope that the coverage of the demonstrations gives some comfort to his targets, though. That they will know that people thousands of miles away stand with them.

It’s not just about Trump, though. Political power in this country is very much in the hands of people who think like him. They may not be quite as overtly obnoxious, but remember that we have a Prime Minister who has talked about ripping up the Human Rights Act, and who has stood by when the press denounce as saboteurs and enemies of the people anyone who challenges her on Brexit. We have watched in horror as the Conservative Party’s reaction to the rise of UKIP was to become them, to move to the right, to set groups of poor people up against each other, creating a climate where they think each other is the enemy. We see 15000 children forced to live apart from at least one parent because of our unfair immigration system.

It’s at this point that our values as Liberal Democrats, as enshrined in our constitution, show the way forward.

The Liberal Democrats exist to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. We champion the freedom, dignity and well-being of individuals, we acknowledge and respect their right to freedom of conscience and their right to develop their talents to the full. We aim to disperse power, to foster diversity and to nurture creativity.

Everything we do is about making that sort of society become a reality and that’s why I’m going to be out on the streets today. It’s why we as Lib Dems try and stand up for those who are marginalised in some way every day.

Standing up to Trump and what he represents is motivated by love of our fellow human beings. And while there will be a few very funny and caustically Scottish banners today, for me, the most important message is that Love Trumps Hate.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings