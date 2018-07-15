We need a two pronged approach to Brexit

Theresa May’s travails suggest we may be close to a breakthrough on Brexit, but we need a new strategy. Normally if you’re making progress, your strategy is working, but something different is required for the final push. Let me explain.

There’s only one way to make sense of Brexit, and that’s to realise that it has nothing to do with the UK leaving the European Union. Or only peripherally. How else does one explain a situation that is already making Britain poorer, hitting hardest those keenest on being out of the EU? How else does one explain the vehemence with which anti-EU views are held, and the ease with which the supposed facts underlying this vehemence can so easily be discredited? And where will we go when we’ve left the EU but the very things the Leavers voted for – primarily lower immigration and greater sovereignty – just don’t happen?

Brexit is largely a protest. Not exclusively – there are some reasonable people who believe we’d be better off outside the EU (though the ones I’ve met have a fairly garbled understanding of how much sovereignty the EU actually has), and the future of the EU is itself somewhat hazy. But Brexit is Britain’s version of the rust belt revolt, a revolt partly based on genuine hardship, and partly motivated by how things seem. Traditional sources of work have gone, workers in eastern Europe and the developing world are paid a pittance to undercut British workers, immigration is out of control such that you can’t get to see your doctor but those who speak a different language have no difficulty, and the shop you knew in your childhood as a hard-working grocer’s is now a delicatessen run by someone from abroad. Oh and those City-types in London are doing rather too well for themselves.

It doesn’t matter how much of this is true. The fact that it seems to be true is enough. Add the growth of social media that allows the spread of views that go unchallenged, plus the relentless anti-Europe bombardment from certain tabloids, and even the most cogent anti-Brexit arguments fail to dent many people’s visceral commitment to it.

The result is that if Brexit implodes and we end up not leaving the EU, there will be masses of anger against the liberal elite, which could create a very dangerous situation. And in electoral terms, the result of an exit from Brexit could be an even bigger backlash against the Liberal Democrats than we suffered in 2015. Getting a referendum which we then win (and getting it may prove easier than winning it) won’t be enough to see off this anger. Somehow we have to separate membership of the EU from the sense vast swathes of Britain’s rust belt have that no-one is listening to them.

The key is to make Brexit a two-pronged policy, or deal: a programme of regeneration allied to staying in the EU.

The content is important: the reinstatement of many of the public services that have been cut, a programme to build more surgeries, schools and SureStart centres, a genuine helping hand with securing a viable roof over one’s head, money for local government to provide the statutory services that people in distress rely on, etc.

But more important is that the link between this regeneration programme and staying in the EU must be made, emphasised, stressed, re-stressed, and made so clear that the 17 million who voted Leave and then see their victory disintegrate actually get something from their support for Brexit.

In short, if we’re going to succeed in an exit from Brexit, EU membership must be uncoupled from the anger and disillusionment that led to Brexit. That will require some binding commitments, in which those who have done best – and will continue to profit from our EU membership – end up paying for this regeneration, and are seen to be paying for it.

Anti-Brexit arguments alone will not do it for us. People will need to see that the reward for abandoning their iconic Brexit will be the gain of some tangible benefits, and presenting those benefits in a way that doesn’t come across as patronising won’t be easy. But there are times when people need saving from themselves, and we’ve seen enough evidence of how Brexit will hit the poorest hardest to know that we have to embrace the challenge of releasing ourselves from Brexit in tandem with seriously addressing the causes of the divisions at the heart of British society.

* Chris Bowers was a two-term councillor on Lewes District Council and a co-editor of "The Alternative" which explored the idea of a progressive alliance.