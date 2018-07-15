Caron Lindsay

WATCH: Christine Jardine speaks to anti Trump demo

By | Sun 15th July 2018 - 10:55 am

It was a fine day at the Trump protest yesterday. The photo shows some of the Scottish Lib Dem contingent before we went to the pub to watch sports and drank ridiculous amounts of Prosecco.

My favourite banner was so rude that I definitely can’trepeat it here. To paraphrase, it suggested a name we might like to call the President if only he had warmth and depth.

Our speaker at the demo was Christine Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West. Here she is quoting Bobby Kennedy saying that we don’t need division and hatred but wisdom, compassion and love.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

