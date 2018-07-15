Brexit contradictions and scary polls – how do we escape from the mess?

So Theresa May tells Brexiteers in the Mail on Sunday that they had better back her or there’ll be no Brexit yet on Andrew Marr, she trots out that old phrase “No deal is better than a bad deal.”

We’re all over the place here. The only option that gives us any control at all over what happens, ironically, is staying in the EU. Then we’ll have influence over the rules that affect us. Theresa May’s White Paper is unpalatable to the Brexiteers who see it as tying us too closely to the EU and to Remainers who don’t see the point in something that gives us less than we currently have with no say on any future changes. No deal is akin to jumping out of an aeroplane at 20,000 feet and convincing yourself that if you land in a soft pile of manure you won’t hurt yourself.

Vince had this to say, which is all very sensible

Within a few hours Theresa May moves from saying Brexit might not happen to casting the spectre of ‘no deal’ and all the disastrous consequences that would entail for the country. These mixed messages and confusions show she is not in charge of negotiations – the Conservatives spent two years to reach a chaotic position that is unworkable. Trump’s ‘advice’ again illustrates how ill-informed he is and that his interest in Brexit is not to help the UK but to create mayhem.

But then I’m finding myself becoming a bit cynical. Could all the confusion be deliberate?

Remember how confusion was a deliberate tactic during the referendum? One minute you’d have Brexiteers saying “But it’s fine cos we’ll stay in the single market” and the next that we’d be free of the EU and not having to abide by any of its rules. Creating that confusion was deliberate because the Leave campaign didn’t care about the issues. They just wanted to create enough anger to persuade people to give the establishment a kicking. And it worked.

May seems to be trying the same tactic now, generating anger so that people are focused on that rather than the nightmare process of leaving the EU.

How much better would it be to deal with the cause of the discontent as Chris Bowers said earlier and I‘ve been saying for a long time that we need to inspire with a vision of what a liberal society could look like and how it is much more likely to happen if we forget about this Brexit business?

This Government’s approach to Brexit has been criminally irresponsible. Surely when there’s talk of stockpiling food – and not that much each either, as Adam Bernard pointed out on Twitter:

The press reported that the government is spending “more than £17 million” on stockpiling food for the case of a no-deal Brexit. That’s what, 30p’s worth per person. How much good is that going to do? Or is the £17M just the down-payment on printing the ration cards? — Adam Bernard (@AdamBernard_HA) July 12, 2018

Brexiteers ramp up the possibility of riots if they don’t get their way. I can’t imagine people being too chuffed once they’ve got through their allotted couple of tins of beans to find the shelves bare. And if you regularly take medication, you had better hope that it’s not on the list of 108 products which the European Medicines Agency reckons are not prepared for Brexit.

Dominic Grieve, who is a pretty rational human being, predicted that there would be a state of emergency if it looked like No Deal was going to happen

Dominic Grieve – If by the end of February early March it is clear there’s no deal on anything there will be a declaration of a State of Emergency in the UK & ordinary life will grind to a halt.#StopBrexit #FBPE @Anna_Soubry @Sandbach @Andrew_Adonis @hilarybennmp pic.twitter.com/go5ajyLcfb — Haggis_UK – #FBPE 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 12, 2018

Although he did say that Parliament would intervene to stop that happening and he would be leading that effort:

Dominic Grieve – There is no possibility of a no deal #brexit… it would be so damaging for the UK for that to happen & no rational parliamentarian would allow that to happen.. if no deal was to happen then Parliament would have to intervene & the Govt wouldn’t survive#FBPE pic.twitter.com/JUqdfZI2gm — Haggis_UK – #FBPE 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 13, 2018

Forgive me if I’m not reassured by this given that he caved over the meaningful vote during the EU Withdrawal Bill debate.

So what to do about all of this? The People’s Vote on the deal is the obvious way out, but there is some worrying polling today. One poll has 51% favouring no deal over a bad deal, so the Tory messaging is getting through.

On “no deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain”: Agree: 51%

Disagree: 20% via @OpiniumResearch — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 15, 2018

And while half of those asked supported a People’s Vote, there’s a fundamental difference of opinion on what the question should be:

Once the terms of the Brexit deal are known, there… SHOULD be a public vote between accepting the deal or leaving without one: 25% SHOULD be a public vote between accepting the deal or remaining in the EU: 25% SHOULD NOT be a public vote: 33% via @OpiniumResearch — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 15, 2018

The problem with the first question is that it basically gives people the choice of “be poorer” or “disaster”. We have to have the chance to forget the whole thing. You would probably have to have one vote on no deal vs deal on offer and then a week later on the winner vs staying in.

All the more important, then, that those of us who want to remain have a hopeful vision to persuade people to not just come round to the idea of a final say on the deal, but to be inspired by it and to campaign for it.

The conundrum is that even if people do choose to stay in on that basis, there is still a Conservative Government in office who have no interest in delivering anything like the sort of visionary New Deal type arrangement that is required. We may well need a General Election as well to get rid of them.

There is a simpler way., of course. MPs could intervene and vote to either suspend or revoke the Article 50 process. That is a huge risk, though, because that process would also have to offer a pathway to something better that you just aren’t going to get from the Conservatives. Maybe the majority of MPs who are not Conservatives might be able to find some common things to offer and implement. We really are going to have to try and make implausible options work if we are going to navigate our way though the biggest crisis most of us have known.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings