Is austerity ending?

Cllr Tim Pickstone, Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners (ALDC) Chief Executive, provides the local government perspective.

For the Prime Minister, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer to announce, as they both have in recent weeks, that austerity is ending is an insult to everyone involved in local government.

As all ALDC members will be too painfully aware, funding for local government has been cut by almost 60% since 2010 and there’s further reductions to come too (and let us not forget that local government cuts were happening pre-2010 too).

The reality of this squeeze on local services is evident everywhere. It is easy to point to the visually obvious like roads, while lines, cleaning, but behind the scenes the picture is even worse. Adult care services have failed so utterly to keep pace with rising demand that only the extremely needy can access support. Youth services are, in most areas, a chapter in a history book. Our local police services have seen 20,000 officers cut over the past eight years and they do not have the resources to investigate a high number of crimes. Local education authorities are a hint of their former selves.

And austerity is very much continuing. Despite the Chancellor’s announcements, in the next financial year, local government will have to make £1.3 billion in cuts. The LGA states that just to stand still and deliver the same services currently being provided – which have already been significantly cut in the last decade – councils would need an additional £7.8 billion more than they are expected to have in 2024/25. Extra bits of money for social care, schools, potholes and town centres are nowhere near enough the amounts needed to meet the rising level of demand or costs. None of these, of course, allow local government to make its own choices about local priorities. We’re being given crumbs and being told what to do with them.

The impact of this reduction in local services is now becoming painfully apparent. Not enough police = crime is rising. No local services = loneliness, particularly in older people, is at shocking levels. No youth services or children’s centres = mental health problems in children and young people is rising horrifically. No buses = congestion and air pollution are rising.

Local government is, of course, doing its best. Some councils, including our Liberal Democrat run and led ones, are finding innovative ways to get the best deal and the best services for their areas. When we are in opposition, or campaigning from outside the council, Liberal Democrats are championing their areas and standing up for the issues that matter for local residents.

Austerity, Mr Hammond, has created massive consequences on our communities and on people’s lives. Impacts that will last much longer than our memory of your few years at Number 11.

You had an opportunity to start to make this better. Instead you gave higher rate tax payers a tax cut and keep pushing on to the cliff edge of Brexit.

* Tim Pickstone is Chief Executive of ALDC (the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors) and is National Spokesperson on Grassroots Campaigning