Is the Big Squeeze set to become the Big Freeze?

Ofgem today announced the price cap will rise by £693 in England, Scotland and Wales, an increase of 54 per cent. This means bills for the average customer will rise to £1,971, up from its previous limit of £1,277.

This is just one factor in the soaring cost of living. Food prices are rapidly increasing. National Insurance is due to be hiked. Borrowers, including some mortgage holders, will feel the impact of the 0.5% hike in interest rates announced by the Bank of England today. Council taxes are due to rise in many areas, though lessened by a one off reduction of £150 to ease the burden of the surge in energy prices.

Those on pre-payment meters, who are often the most insecure in their finances and housing, will typically see their annual bills rise by £708 from £1,309 to £2,017. around £14 a week.

Even for relatively wealthier households, the loss of an average £13 a week to the energy companies will suck money out of the local economy.

The big fear is that households already skimping on heating will begin to sit in the cold affecting their health and wellbeing. The Big Squeeze could become the Big Freeze.

Rishi Sunak's announcement gives just £350 per family to help with soaring energy bills. £200 of this has to then be paid back. This is barely half of the £693 rise in bills this April. Inadequate. Offensive. — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) February 3, 2022

No household is looking forward to 1 April 2022. Except perhaps those wanting to oust Conservatives from their seats at the May local elections. Lib Dems will be out knocking on doors across the country making the case that the Conservative’s policies on energy, social care and health – to name just three – are failing big time.

We have seen some relief measures announced by Rishi Sunak today. There will be a £200 discount to many customers, which is really a loan, to be repaid. There will be a one off reduction of council tax of £150 in April for households in Bands A-D. Perhaps that is the simplest way of giving out a handout but it also smacks of an eye towards the May local elections when rises in council tax will inevitably be issues on the doorstep.

This is not the end of what for many people will be a nightmare, perhaps a continuing nightmare. Ofcom is to announce a consultation tomorrow that will give greater weight to wholesale energy prices in the energy price cap. It also wants to increase the price cap every three months, not every six months.

By next winter, as the Big Squeeze bites, too many households and vulnerable people could be sitting in the Big Freeze.

Oil and gas companies like Shell are raking in billions. Money taken directly from millions of people being pushed into poverty and given to wealthy fat cats. We need a Windfall Tax on these ludicrous profits so we can give people the support they need: https://t.co/3ReBtvVHer pic.twitter.com/5ea9AwVehU — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) February 3, 2022

