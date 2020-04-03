Mary Reid

Isolation diary: Thinking about what happens when I go

By | Fri 3rd April 2020 - 5:00 pm

This post deals with issues around death, so please do not read it if you would prefer not to.

One of the consequences of this pandemic is that a lot of people have started to think about the end of life, both in general terms and also in terms of their own mortality. It can be pretty scary, and I’m sure I’m not the only person who has been plagued with dark thoughts in the early hours.

Maybe we worry about the possibility of our own deaths and, worse still, the death of those close to us. But I’m very clear in my mind that I want to help my family cope when I eventually die – and that is when, not if. In any case, I am a bit of a control freak and I do want to have some control over my own funeral.

When I drew up a new will and powers of attorney a few years ago the lawyer suggested that I write a wishes letter. This is a statement of what I would like to happen to me in later life and after I have died. It deals with care in old age, and the type of funeral I would like to have. It has no legal weight but it could be enormously helpful to the family, and will be one less thing for them to have to think about.

The idea is to keep the wishes letter with the copy of my will and to make sure that my family knows where to find them. It also makes sense to share it electronically with someone in the family, in case they have to make arrangements remotely.

Well, I had drafted mine but not finished it, so this week I decided to get it sorted.

Prompted by my son, I have also written down a summary of my life, with dates. He said that he knew about a lot of things that happened in the family before he was born, but was rather hazy about how it all fitted together. He was just interested in his own family history, but I can see that such a document would be very helpful for anyone arranging my funeral.

So I have now almost finished writing two documents: My Wishes and My Life.

I have enjoyed the process far more than I was expecting. Putting together My Life has involved research to identify when events happened, and I have taken some nostalgic strolls down roads where I walked as a child, courtesy of Google Street View. While preparing My Wishes I have been listening to some of my favourite music and finding readings that I love.

I have also added a paragraph to my wishes letter to deal with the current difficult circumstances:

Coronavirus update

I don’t want any members of the family or friends to take any risks in the event of my death during the coronavirus restrictions. The preferred option would be for a very quiet and simple cremation. No-one should feel guilty that they can’t attend.

This can be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving and burial of ashes once all the restrictions are lifted.

Once I have finished the documents I will print them off and store them with my will. I will also email them to our sons, having first warned them that they are on their way.

Well, that is a weight off my mind! Back to clearing out cupboards.

PS: Does anyone recognise the cave? Clue – it’s in the UK.

 

 

Please note

We have been in full self-isolation since 16th March to protect my husband whose immune system is compromised.

If you are in self-isolation then join the Lib Dems in self-isolation Facebook group.

You can find my previous Isolation diaries here.

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

4 Comments

  • David Raw 3rd Apr '20 - 5:32pm

    Yes, I’ve been there recently too, Mary. A funny old mixture of joy and regrets. As Granddad Trotter used to say in ‘Only Fools and Horses’, “In the Woaar”, Mum used to sing “You are my Sunshine” and I remember singing ‘Hail Smiling Morn’ with Uncle George (an, and ‘Smile, Awhile’ which I sang with Dad on the Terraces in better days (Peter Wrigley might remember it ?).

    On a more serious level, I must emphasise the importance of completing a Power of Attorney as well as a letter of wishes and a will. Very important for unmarried people and vital in today’s complicated world if we do survive into a state of incomprehension.,

  • Tony Greaves 3rd Apr '20 - 5:36pm

    Heather and I have finally got round to updating our wills to do a few little things like making sure the Trustees are still alive…

  • David Warren 3rd Apr '20 - 6:30pm

    Power of Attorney is very important. I made sure one was arranged for Daphne my partner when her illness started and my Mum has since done one.

    Preparing for death is never easy, Daphne’s illness was so long protracted that I had plenty of time to prepare. Barring accidents I was pretty confident I would outlive her.

    She wouldn’t say much about what she wanted aside from ‘putting me in a little box’ which was easy to arrange. However I was sufficiently in tune with her to include her some of her favourite music and poetry in her funeral service.

    Having experienced three major bereavements in the last ten years I really feel for people who are losing loved ones to this terrible illness.

  • Laurence Cox 3rd Apr '20 - 8:05pm

    When discussing Lasting Power of Attorney, it is important to remember that there are two distinct powers you can assign, which require separate forms:
    1) Health and Welfare – this only takes effect when you are unable to make your own decisions
    2) Financial Affairs and Property – this can take effect when it is registered, but then your attorneys can only act with your consent while you retain mental capacity.

    See: https://www.gov.uk/power-of-attorney

    Most people think about the second of these, but at £82 each, it is worth thinking about doing both at the same time.

