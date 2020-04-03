We need to rally around bold and radical economic policies

When pondering the impact of the Second World War on his movement’s efforts to establish an independent India, Jawaharlal Nehru wrote “crises and deadlocks when they occur have at least this advantage, that they force us to think”.

After three years of fighting in what amounted to a culture war, this party already found itself forced into reflection before this crisis. Now we find our own introspection will have to take place in the context of a national and international re-evaluation of some of the shibboleths of the last few decades.

How then, to respond? Much of the government’s economic response has been welcome. But it amounts to papering over the cracks of a society weighed down by rampant inequality and – crucially – indignity. Whether it be low-wage workers in precarious employment in the gig economy, or a generation of renters unable to settle and start a truly independent life, or countless median-wage households with unprecedented levels of personal debt looming over them, we can see now more than ever the serious threat to millions of individuals’ personal dignity, security, and space to flourish.

Faced with this, we should realise that laid out before us is the hard but necessary work of drawing on our values to refocus our efforts and meet the moment.

So by all means, let’s debate the timing of the leadership election. We all have our strong opinions on it. But I would urge us all not to lose sight of the fact that it is the debate around our broader platform that is crucial right now. It gets to the heart of the questions about relevance and mission that underpin the leadership election debate. There is a temptation in all parties to see leadership elections as the main vehicle for constructive introspection, but really they only become that if we are willing to make them so.

In the spirit of having that much needed debate, I lend my voice to the case that we need to rally around bold economic policies that are radical in addressing our social ills and which we can talk about in truly liberal terms. To be anything but radical now would be to compromise with a set of “mainstream” ideas which aren’t just being exposed for their flaws but actively challenged by those institutions, such as the Conservative Party, which have upheld them for decades.

To take one example, it is brilliant to see the parliamentary party begin to talk more warmly about Universal Basic Income, but we cannot let this be a temporary call-to-arms that withers away in the face of the Government’s reluctance. UBI is picking up traction everywhere, all the time. A recent petition on Parliament’s website crossed the 100,000 signatures mark needed for a response very quickly. It isn’t just popular, it’s the right thing to do to protect the personal dignity and freedom of millions in a job market that will convulse very soon. Even the U.S. Republicans have come to accept a limited version in the form of direct cash transfers. Like all great acts of social security progress, it has moved from outside the Overton Window to sit squarely within the public imagination, and it falls to liberals to be the architects of its passage into law.

Covid19 has thrown the issues in this country into sharp relief, and once we are past the immediate public health crisis the ensuing economic instability will dampen any hopes the Prime Minister had of an unopposed political honeymoon. His party can try to own this space that has opened up for new and bold economic thinking, but they are playing on away turf. There will be an opening for a radical, progressive and liberal opposition to Johnson’s government. If we do not make ourselves at least a critical part of it then we cannot shape it with the values we know it needs, and I fear we doom ourselves to more years in the political wilderness.

* Guy Russo was the Parliamentary Candidate in Enfield North at the General Election and is an Ex-President of the Queen Mary University of London Liberal Democrats.