Observations of an expat: Liberty

Retired UK Supreme Court Justice Lord Sumption recently told Radio Four’s World At One said that when people lose their freedom it is not because tyrants have taken it away. “It is usually because people willingly surrender their freedom in return for protection against some external threat.”

The eminent jurist was talking about measures in the UK to combat coronavirus which he described as a cure “worse than the disease.”

At the moment, I think he is wrong about Britain. But if he was talking about Hungary he would be spot-on. There the Fidesz-dominated parliament has responded to the pandemic by voting Prime Minister Viktor Orban the power to rule by decree for an indefinite period of time.

The right-wing populist Hungarian leader can now lock-up his media critics. He can continue to pack the courts with his cronies and block refugees from entering Hungary. He can close down universities that teach the liberal ideas he despises and dismiss from jobs anyone who makes disparaging comments about his rule. He can even suspend elections. Orban can, in effect, do whatever he wants. And because parliament has surrendered its scrutiny powers, he can do it for as long as he wants without fear of retribution.

Orban has gone on record as saying that his goal is to turn Hungary into an “illiberal state” along the same lines as Russia, China and Turkey. Now—thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic—he has the power to do it.

Hungary is also the leading light in the four-nation East European Visegrad Group of countries. Where he goes the others tend to follow. In fact, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic have already said that they are thinking of passing similar decree-type legislation.

But there is a problem in the form of the Visegrad Four’s membership of the European Union. Th EU is a democratic club. A condition of membership is that the country must be a democracy with all the trappings such a free and fair elections, parliaments, free press, free speech and an independent judiciary.

Orban’s acquisition of draconian powers has already resulted in severe criticism from the European Commission and 13 West European EU members. On top of that, the criticism came the day before the European Court of Justice ruled that the Visegrad Four broke EU law by refusing to take in refugees crowding into camps in Greece and Italy.

The four countries are in real danger of exiting the EU. Not jumping a la British style, but pushed for breaking club rules. The UK is expected to suffer from Brexit, but nothing like the financial torment that the Visegrad Four can expect to suffer. Their trade with the EU represents between 80-85 per cent of their economy. They are all substantial net beneficiaries of Brussels largesse (Hungary 4.049 billion Euros a year, Poland 11.92 billion Euros a year, Czech Republic 2.76 billion Euros a year and Slovakia 1.815 billion Euros a year). The amount of EU money that has poured into these countries since they joined 16 years ago has dwarfed the aid extended to Europe by the Marshall Plan.

Outside the EU the Visegrad Four are likely to become easy targets for the Russian dominance that they escaped from only 30 years ago. Britain took the lead in pushing for the Central European countries to join the EU. They had been a buffer for Russia against the West. In the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union they became a buffer for the West against a resurgent Russia. Britain’s past role should give it influence in Budapest and the other capitals to point out the errors and dangers. But no, the Johnson government is exiting the EU it encouraged them to join. Its political authority and credibility is now nil.

* Journalist Tom Arms is vice-chairman and secretary of Tooting Liberal Democrats and a regular contributor to Lib Dem Voice.