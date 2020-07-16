Isolation diary update: Thinking about the future



I am very pleased that the Government is finally going to enforce the use of masks in shops. Those of us who are shielding will be in lock down until the end of the month, but we will only emerge cautiously after that. Don’t forget that we are at high risk of dying from Covid-19 if we catch it.

People have been telling us that in the town centres social distancing is not being observed, masks are not being worn and many shoppers are flouting the rules about queuing and following routes. Don’t they realise that they are condemning some of us to permanent lock down?

Having got that off my chest I have been thinking about what needs to change from now on.

But first, this is what has changed, hopefully permanently:

Neighbourliness – WhatsApp groups for roads have sprung up; neighbours have got to know each other better and have been helping each other out.

Black Lives Matter – the timing of this in the middle of a pandemic has focused our attention. I have heard this said several times: “I am reading to educate myself on the issue”. There is a widespread new understanding of privilege and unconscious bias, as well as institutional/structural racism. And people who have responded with “All lives matter” have been gently corrected.

Online tools – we now all recognise the usefulness of Zoom and Microsoft teams and will no doubt continue to use them where they bring added value.

Value of care workers – we sort-of knew that they were important; now we really know.

How we all love the NHS – I found Danny Boyle’s tribute to the NHS at the 2012 Olympics a bit puzzling. I don’t now.

This is what must change:

There must be a review of the handling of this crisis and preparedness for a future pandemic. I am pleased Ed Davey finally got agreement from the Prime Minister to an independent inquiry, although it didn’t seem to go as far as committing to a judge-led public inquiry. In addition, Layla Moran is chairing an all-party group on the coronavirus.

There must be proper recognition of the expertise and local knowledge of Directors of Public Health in combating the spread of diseases, as I discussed here.

Low paid key workers, including care workers (in homes and community), cleaners, refuse collectors and shop staff, must be awarded better pay linked to proper career structures. I can remember when nursing and teaching were low paid jobs, but the country has learnt to value them financially as well as for the contribution they make to society.

We must recognise the importance of care homes.

For many years there have been calls to integrate health and social care. We now all understand why this must happen.

The management of the NHS needs to be reformed by bringing out-sourced services back in house.

Local councils must be funded to cover their Covid-19 expenditure. At the beginning of lock down they were told by Government to spend whatever was needed with reassurances that they would be reimbursed. That has only partially happened leaving huge gaps in their budgets.

Beyond the current crisis, the essential services provided by councils must be funded properly. As with the NHS, outsourced services should be brought back in house.

We need to rethink retail. With more online shopping, a lot of which will probably continue as life gets back to normal, local shops will become more important for top ups between big shops. Town centres and shopping malls will inevitably be trimmed. The issue will be how to do that in a way that still makes them attractive destinations.

Urgent research is needed into why BAME people were disproportionately infected with and dying from Covid-19. We need to know whether it was specific to this illness or something more systemic, and if the latter what needs to be done to mitigate it.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.