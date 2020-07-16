Centre interviews the Liberal Democrat leadership contenders (Part 1: Layla Moran)

This week Centre sat down with Layla Moran to explore why she wants to be the next leader of the Liberal Democrats. Below are my thoughts on the interview and some of the key takeaways. However, if you want the full interview, you can find it here.

In the first part of the discussion, Layla spoke about her upbringing, how she travelled around the world during her childhood and her love of physics.

We also spoke about her proposals for a Universal Basic Income. Layla supports a UBI of “£40-50 a week for an adult, maybe a bit more if there’s children” although programs such as housing benefits would remain in place. In the Compass model that would give adults a slightly higher £60 per week, this means raises in Income Tax and National Insurance to generate an extra £81 billion for the government. That’s a sizable sum of money when such an increase would almost double education spending from 2019-2020 levels. We need to decide if this is the best place to spend new revenue such as this.

I am also concerned as to whether this will be enough for people to live on, especially if it ends up around £40 a week. I spoke to an Asylum Seeker the other week who was struggling to live off £40 a week even with free accommodation. Therefore, I do worry whether £40-50 will be enough and whether this is really the best way to spend new tax revenue.

Whilst I have concerns over the specifics, there were also some particularly good points Layla made when talking about UBI. Even for someone like me who is sceptical she sold the idea very well as if it were a form of people pulling together after COVID-19.

The other big question was on how Layla would win back the former Lib Dem heartlands in Wales and the South West. In this she made some particularly good points that the Lib Dems need to start listening to areas such as Cornwall and that we need to focus on building our councillor base. Its exactly the kind of community politics that can help the Lib Dems to win back seats. The only issue I had with this question was, despite both areas voting to leave, our Brexit stance wasn’t mentioned. Something I would like to hear more from both candidates on is what they want the party stance on Brexit to be.

Yet, with both issues, I think Layla made a good point towards the end of the podcast. It’s about selling the policies the party votes for, not just about Layla pushing her own policies. I think Layla showed that she can communicate policies with some real passion.

Overall, Layla is a good candidate and whilst she isn’t flawless, she could certainly do a good job of selling the Liberal Democrat vision to the voters.

Part 2: Ed Davey will be published next Thursday

* Torrin Wilkins is a Liberal Democrat member and the Director of Centre Think Tank