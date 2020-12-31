Israel/Palestine in 2021

As 2021 approaches and as Trump prepares for an undignified exit from the White House, can we hope for some positive moves towards a peaceful settlement of the Israel/Palestine conflict? Joe Biden may in due course try to get the peace process going, but nothing much will happen for a few months until yet another Israeli election has taken place in March.

There are also plans for long overdue elections in Palestine which may lead to a power shift to a younger and more credible generation of political leaders. Even if Netanyahu loses (and all liberal democrats will surely pray for that) the truth is that none of the major political parties in Israel really show much intent to end the occupation and pull back to 1967 boundaries. Netanyahu has convinced the Israeli electorate over many years that Israel can do whatever it likes without any danger of interference or consequence in its relations with other countries.

This lack of “consequence” is well illustrated in the answers by UK minister Ahmad to three recent questions in the House of Lords which are copied below. He says all the right things – making clear that even this Tory government totally disapproves of: 1) unnecessary levels of violence, and denial of proper healthcare to victims, by the Israeli Defence force, 2) of the recent attacks on Gethsemane church by settlers in East Jerusalem, and 3) the constant destruction of Palestinian homes by Israeli forces.

And yet, the UK Government does nothing more than wring its hands. It still allows trade in arms with Israel which can be used to enforce that occupation. It still allows young Britons to serve in the Israeli Defence Force which brutally enforces the occupation. It allows Israeli settlers visa free access to the UK without allowing the same privilege to Palestinians in neighbouring villages. And, it still allows trade with the illegal settlements which are on land which is stolen – according to international laws to which Israel signed up.

Question: Baroness Tonge To ask Her Majesty’s Government what representations they have made to the government of Israel about reports that Palestinians who have been shot by the Israel Defence Force are being denied medical care. Answer: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon 29 December 2020

The long-lasting movement restrictions and the serious constraints imposed by the occupation can impact the provision of medical care. Under International Humanitarian Law, Israel, as the Occupying Power, has the duty of ensuring and maintaining public health in the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs) to the fullest extent of the means available and with the cooperation of the local authorities. Our Embassy in Tel Aviv regularly raises the matter of access to healthcare with the Israeli authorities. We have also publicly and privately expressed our longstanding concerns about the use of live ammunition and excessive force by the Israel Defence Forces. Question: Baroness Tonge To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports that an Israeli settler attacked Gethsemane Church in East Jerusalem; and what steps they are taking to protect Christian churches from any damage caused by Israeli settlers. Answer: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon 29 December 2020

UK Consul General Jerusalem visited the Church of All Nations in the Garden of Gethsemane on 7 December, following the attack on the church. The UK stands in solidarity with Christian communities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and condemns all attacks on freedom of religious belief. Holy sites in Jerusalem hold particular significance for many groups around the globe, especially the three Abrahamic faiths of Christianity, Islam and Judaism. We condemn all forms of violence, including against places of worship, and raise this with the authorities when necessary. We also condemn any incidence of violence by Israeli settlers. Question: Baroness Tonge To ask Her Majesty’s Government what assessment they have made of reports that the government of Israel has charged Palestinians for the demolition of their homes by the Israel Defence Force. Answer: Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon 29 December 2020

We are seriously concerned by increasing rates of demolition of Palestinian property by the Israeli authorities. In all but the most exceptional of circumstances demolitions are contrary to International Humanitarian Law. The practice causes unnecessary suffering to ordinary Palestinians and is harmful to the peace process. The UK is focused on preventing demolitions from happening in the first place through our legal aid programme, which supports Bedouin communities and Palestinians facing demolition or home eviction in both the West Bank and East Jerusalem. We continue to urge the Government of Israel to develop improved mechanisms for zoning, planning and permitting in Area C for the benefit of the Palestinian population, including by facilitating local Palestinian participation in such processes.

