It’s 1914 again …

… and I think I’m a conchie.

Brexiteers are fond of invoking the spirit of the Second World War for their all consuming mission. They assemble a war cabinet, Boris Johnson dons the mantle of Winston Churchill and strikes a pose as heroic saviour of the nation. No doubt a spitfire flypast is planned for November 1st.

Yet if we insist on military comparisons, in truth the atmosphere resembles more the run up to World War One. In the summer of 1914, as the Guardian columnist Rafael Behr puts it, “martial drums grew louder, pacifist voices grew fainter, a fog of fatalism descended. The nature of the question shifted from averting possible cataclysm to managing one that seemed inevitable”.

Although in theory our exit can be stopped, the armoured tank that is Brexit now has a lot of momentum and it is unclear how exactly to disable it. Though we assume all routes are still open, many may have already closed off. Historians, contemplating the build up to the Great War, are similarly uncertain when the point of no return occurred.

It was famously said that Europe was plunged into the First World War by the inexorable operation of train timetables. In other words, at a critical moment the carefully laid mobilisation plans could not be deactivated. Today, mobilisation is already proceeding apace and our diplomats in Europe have been ordered to take the train home. Parliament is set to be suspended, blue passports are being printed, celebratory coins are being struck, before long Brexit will be a fait accompli even before it has happened.

In these circumstances, the position of those of us passionately opposed to living in Brexit Britain becomes akin to that of conscientious objectors. A BBC radio play, “We will know them”, dramatised the privations of these brave individuals in sharp relief, and will resonate with all those who have been accused of being traitors or unpatriotic. It can be heard here:

The story revolves around a principled young man called Teddy Mayhew, with ethical objections to killing his fellow men. He is befriended by a young lady, but her parents are aghast when they find out he is a scrimshanker, to use the insulting term of the time. (Remoaners will sympathise).

She sticks by him through his humiliations and brutal treatment, both official and unofficial. Official by the army, unofficial by others who casually abuse him in the belief that the ‘powers that be’ would tacitly approve. Today’s equivalent would be the hostile environment legitimising violence on the street.

Then as now, it was a case of the old shafting the young. The older generation in 1914, who cheered the young recruits on with greatest enthusiasm and reserved a special contempt for conchies, were secure in the knowledge that they were themselves too old to fight.

The parallels continue. Many Brexiters still believe that it will be a short sharp shock at the most, followed by sunlit uplands. And many believed in 1914 that it would be “all over by Christmas”. The general feeling now is “let’s get it over with”. But the only sure way to do that would be to cancel Brexit, and at the same time silence the din of our Eurosceptic media, if only we could. For it is they, like the martial drums of 100 years ago, who created and sustain the present conflict.

So as we approach what could be the point of no return in the next few weeks, are there any lessons from history which could help us? I don’t know, but one thought occurs to me. The First World War became a reality because people went along with it. If instead of boarding those trains they had stayed at home or better still gone on a march, it would not have happened.

So I’m registering my conscientious objection by going on the October march, and I hope you’ll join me. No puffed up member of a privileged elite is sending me over the top, be it Boris Johnson or General Haig.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.