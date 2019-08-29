David Warren

Men of honour

By | Thu 29th August 2019 - 4:24 pm

There comes a time when even the best of us decide in is time to exit stage left. We saw that this week with both Norman Lamb and Vince Cable announcing that they will be standing down from parliament at the next General Election. I am sure many will agree with me when I say they will be sorely missed.

It was my pleasure to meet Norman at a Lib Dem conference during his time as a Health Minister. In fact he might have thought I was stalking him given the fact that I attended and spoke at  four fringe meetings dealing with the issue of social care! He has been a consistent voice for reform of that system at the same campaigning on issues including mental health and drugs reform. He is clearly hugely popular in North Norfolk evidenced by his surviving the electoral wipeout in 2015.

Vince is also saying goodbye to parliament and although I have never met him in person I feel I know him from reading his excellent autobiography Free Radical. Like me he came to this party from Labour and what an impact he has made. Everyone remembers his brilliant from ‘Stalin to Mr Bean’ remark in the commons during the Brown premiership but there is also his prediction of the financial crash, a successful period as Business Secretary and most recently taking on the leadership at a very tough time for us. He is departing on a high following excellent electoral successes. He even found time to champion the need for reform of the law on assisted dying.

Both of these men put principle before career, hence the title of this piece. Had they been in one of the larger parties and towed the line who know how far they would have gone. Whoever comes after them have a very hard act to follow and the House of Commons will be a lesser place following their departure. It only remains for me to say thanks for the memories and I wish you both all the best in the future.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 29th Aug '19 - 5:13pm

    David Warren: Correct me if I am wrong, I thought that Vince Cable came to us via the SDP. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vince_Cable
    Leaving the Parliament and leaving the Commons are different things
    “On 27 August 2019, Lamb announced he would not be seeking re-election and would stand down at the next UK general election.”https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Norman_Lamb

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 29th Aug - 5:13pm
    David Warren: Correct me if I am wrong, I thought that Vince Cable came to us via the SDP. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vince_Cable Leaving the Parliament and leaving...
  • User AvatarVicktoria 29th Aug - 4:48pm
    We need to save are future and are children so we need to remain
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Dron 29th Aug - 4:39pm
    @Paul Barker - Brexit has left politicians and voters wondering which country has survived the binary choice of remain or leave. Once, when Theresa May...
  • User AvatarPaul Walter 29th Aug - 4:29pm
    Paul Barker "Self-indulgent events like the annual Boycott of The Leaders Speech or Glee club are open invitations to our Enemies, who are Legion." Showing...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Dron 29th Aug - 4:15pm
    @TCO/Lorenzo - certainly people like me who have jumped ship from SS Tory and rowing boat Labour and are in the lifeboats need to know...
  • User AvatarAndy Hinton 29th Aug - 4:09pm
    Lorenzo: "The paper ... from Lord Marks and German ... is a softly softly piece of pandering to the ... usual suspect types." What, you...