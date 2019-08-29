Let’s talk about something else … diversity in film and theatre

I did enjoy the film Yesterday, not least because the songs of the Beatles have threaded through my life.

But I was struck by one thing – the fact that the lead actor was BAME even though the part did not call for it. That is still quite rare in film these days. Danny Boyle has said that he chose Himesh Patel because he could both act and sing, and his voice had soul. “I wouldn’t have cast him if I had found someone better”.

I go to the theatre a lot and these days it is so refreshing to see colour blind casting, as well as casting that ignores gender, sexual orientation, age or disability. Of course, the key difference between film and stage is the latter’s appeal to the audience’s imagination.

In a theatre the actors invite the audience to conspire together to imagine that a minimal set is a desert, a country house, a ship at sea or a street in New York. The prologue to Henry V captures the essence of theatre: “And let us … on your imaginary forces work”. Similarly we all suspend our disbelief and go along with the idea that an actor is really a king, a social worker, a prostitute or a politician.

On the other hand, most movies aim for verisimilitude, so scenes are filmed in realistic settings and the actor is transformed with make-up, prosthetics or CGI to match the character’s appearance. It is noteworthy that, because Yesterday was a film and not a stage play, Boyle cast, as the parents, the wonderful Sanjeev Bhaskar and Meera Syal – two actors who look as though they could have produced Himesh Patel. In contrast, on the stage any ethnicity might have been encountered.

However, there is a dark history of institutional prejudice within the theatre.

In 2014 Lenny Henry gave the BAFTA Television Lecture on ethnic diversity (or lack of it) in the British film and TV industry.

Many years ago the practice of blackface was stopped, notably in the part of Othello (Lenny Henry himself gave a creditable performance with Northern Broadsides). Where there has been institutional racism in the past then affirmative action is needed, and must continue until it is no longer an issue. Gershwin famously decreed that all the cast in Porgy and Bess should be black, and there has been much criticism when people have tried to get round it.

I do look forward to the day when a white actor can again play Othello on stage (not blacked up, of course), but only because, when that happens, we will know that diversity has become totally embedded.

As far as gender is concerned, in Shakespeare’s time women were barred from the stage. Once women were allowed to act it then became impossible for a man to play a woman on stage (apart from in panto), or a woman to play a man, whilst the legacy of Tudor theatre was being erased. Today we have moved beyond that and, although still uncommon, gender switching does now happen. I am referring, for example, to a female actor playing a male character, not the rewriting of a male character as female. I didn’t see Glenda Jackson as Lear but I can understand what inspired casting that was.

Last week 20 Jewish actors and playwrights wrote an open letter about the absence of Jews in the upcoming production of Falsettos, a play that relies on Judaism for its plot. It says:

This is not to say that every actor has to share the same religion, background or heritage as the role they are cast to play. But it seems evident that Falsettos needs Jewish representation within the rehearsal room to be made with the respect and consultation of those whose stories it seeks to tell and whose cultural heritage it looks to portray. Rehearsal rooms absent of living Jewish voices are in danger of viewing Judaism like a distant, historical, foreign element rather than a vibrant, contemporary and deeply relevant culture.

The argument here is not so much about ethnicity-blind casting, or about institutional anti-semitism, but about ensuring that the Jewish context is fully understood by those who are creating it on stage. That makes a lot of sense to me.

I once played Shylock in a rehearsed reading of The Merchant of Venice. As a non-Jewish woman I wanted to explore the back story behind Shylock’s flaws, and to present him as a character worthy of understanding, if not sympathy. I regret now that I did not discuss the part with Jewish friends, which would undoubtedly have helped my interpretation.

In the same way, it would have been unthinkable for the play Rotterdam, (which deals with trans and gay issues) to be staged without some LGBT members of the cast or creative team. But that does not, of course, mean that gay characters should always be played by gay actors.

We should always remember that actors are paid to pretend to be someone else. Casting should, as far as possible, be based on the ability to bring the character alive, not on the personal characteristics of the actor.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.