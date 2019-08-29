We need a flexible Conference

With the terrible twins Johnson and Cummings in charge, this country is in the most dangerous situation since the start of World War Two. They are planning a right wing coup, with neither of them elected by the British public. Johnson was elected by a handful of elderly right-wingers in the Tory Party and Johnson elected Cummings, who is contemptuous of our democratic process

The news changes every day, and the likelihood is that we are approaching a democratic and economic disaster.

Lib Dems now have a higher profile than for some years, and we can expect more interest in our Conference than in the past.

The public will want to know:

What are our solutions to the major issues this country faces?

What is our response if we are forced into a No Deal Brexit?

We need to achieve maximum publicity for our response to this crisis.

We therefore need to clear the decks at conference in order to address these issues in the light of the then current circumstances.

Policy Motions F8, F15, F17, F19, F29, F32, F33, F34, F37 address, or partly address current issues. For example, Fairer Shares is not robust enough. The remaining Policy Papers are not relevant to the current crisis and must go.

Federal Conference Conmmittee, working with other Federal Committees and the Shadow Cabinet should then identify replacement relevant discussion papers.

There may also be key decisions that should be put to members. We must try and avoid a Special Conference.

A motion to suspend standing orders at the start of Conference can achieve this.

If ever there was a time to make last minute changes to Conference to address national issues it was now. We need to answer two questions, “What are Liberal Democrats for?” and (in the event of No Deal) “How should we develop relations with the EU?”. There will be no enthusiasm for immediately trying to get back in, but we need to stay as close as possible. We must also promote the six key (non Brexit) issues we will fight the election on.

* David Becket is a former Lib Dem County Councillor, Unitary Councillor and District Councillor; he has held positions of responsibility at all levels.