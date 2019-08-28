A Fairer Share for All – a missed opportunity

At our Conference next month we will be discussing the policy motion and paper A Fairer Share For All.

What I particularly like is the policy to have “a £50 billion capital Rebalancing Fund to address the historic investment disparities between our regions and nations”. (I proposed a motion on poverty last year and it included a Rebalancing Fund but it was rejected by Federal Conference Committee.)

The policy paper is not radical enough. It does not call for the end of relative poverty in any timescale. Also it does not include all of our existing policies as set out in our 2017 manifesto, such as reversing the cuts to Employment and Support Allowance for those in the Work Related Activity Group;

It is unclear about what it wants to increase the benefit levels by. Existing policy is to increase benefits by the CPI rate of inflation each year, but the policy paper only states we would consider this “if more needs to be done” (2.2.15 and 2.2.16). Other policies in this category are restoring the benefit level to its 2015 real value and increasing it by the increase in median earnings if higher than the CPI rate of inflation (2.2.16).

To be radical it needs to restore the benefit level to its 2012 real value and at least increase it in line with the CPI rate of inflation or the median earnings increase whichever is highest. I would go further and commit us to increasing the basic benefit level to the relative poverty line excluding housing costs within a set time.

The policy paper does not reverse the other cuts we made while in government in 2012. I think it should. These are to restore the LHA to the 50th percentile of local rents not 30th and to restore the national Council Tax Benefit scheme.

To be radical it needs to try to meet Shelter’s target of 3.1 million new social homes in 20 years. The policy in the policy will not even provide 2 million in that time.

It also does not completely address some of the issues raised by Philip Alston the UN Rapporteur on extreme poverty. Namely people having to pay over 40% of their benefits back to the DWP to repay loans, having to access Universal Credits digitally, being assessed every calendar month rather than fortnightly, and not being able to receive their benefit split between them when they are a couple.

The “A Fairer Share for All” policy paper should have built on our existing welfare policies but it doesn’t. It could have built on our 2017 manifesto which was recognised as the most comprehensive of the three main parties with regard to rebuilding the welfare system but it doesn’t.

* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level.