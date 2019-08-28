+++Jo Swinson requests a meeting with the Queen to discuss the constitutional crisis

Today the Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, has written to Her Majesty the Queen to ask for a meeting following the reports that the Government is expected to suspend Parliament from mid-September.
Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:
I’ve written to the Queen to express my concern at Boris Johnson’s anti-democratic plan to shut down Parliament, and to request an urgent meeting.
This is a crucial time in our country’s history, and yet our Prime Minister is arrogantly attempting to force through a No Deal Brexit against the democratic will. He is outrageously stifling the voices of both the people and their representatives.
It is appalling that the Prime Minister has forced opposition leaders into taking this action. However, we must take all measures necessary to avoid a disastrous No Deal Brexit, for which there is no mandate.
The Queen is guided by her PM, not others. This childish gesture is pointless. The PM’s request was well within precedented practice and has already been approved by HMQ.
It is rich hearing Ms Swinson talking about democratic will. This is the woman who calls for a second referendum that will lead to a Remain decision regardless of the result.
If HM is there just to rubber stamp such actions it is time to terminate her role and replace it with a ‘written constitution’.
Even she doesn’t seem too keen on a Charles 3rd monarchy so let’s end ithe whole farce with her.
Peter, I’m not sure how you define democracy but do you truly believe it is now “the will of the people” to leave the EU?
The Monarch has power to prorogue Parliament, the Prime Minister personally, does not.
The Prime Minster could advise the Queen to prorogue Parliament in order to frustrate the will of that same Parliament. However it is outside the scope of the Queen’s prerogative power to exercise it so as to frustrate the will of Parliament. A precedent was established in 1995, that the executive is not permitted to use prerogative powers to frustrate the will of Parliament.
Both Houses of Parliament have expressed the view that a “no deal” Brexit should not be permitted. Parliament has exercised control over the process of Brexit so as to ensure a “no deal” Brexit is avoided. It will likely seek to do so again. The act of advising the Queen to prorogue Parliament before 31 October would have the effect of excluding Parliament from the Brexit process.
It’s not the first time a rogue leader’s tried this. Hitler asked Hindenburg to dissolve the Reichstag on 1 February 1933 at least all he wanted was an election. Boris seems further on up the dictatorship road.
I always thought one of the best arguments for the monarchy was that it underpinned our parliamentary democracy! That no transient prime minister – not even Winston Churchill – could believe themselves to be a King (or Queen) because that job is taken! Now we have an executive disconnecting itself from its parliamentary legitimacy and suddenly we seem to have a executive King and a diminished Queen because of that action! Worryingly it set an awful precedent for the future!
David,
If you say it often enough it becomes true, you must know that?