Vince Cable to stand down as an MP at the next election

By | Wed 28th August 2019 - 4:30 pm

The BBC reports:

Former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable is to step down as an MP at the next general election.

Sir Vince has represented Twickenham since 1997 and served as business secretary in the coalition government.

After losing his south-west London constituency seat at the 2015 general election, the 76-year-old regained it in the snap poll two years later.

He took over Lib Dem leadership from Tim Farron, continuing to lead the party in its opposition to Brexit.

When Sir Vince stepped down as leader in May, Mr Farron said his legacy was to have saved his party from possible extinction after its election trauma in 2015.

Under his leadership, the Lib Dems witnessed a grassroots revival, with the party taking control of a host of councils during May’s local elections.

He was replaced by East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson after she defeated Sir Ed Davey in a leadership election last month.

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “Vince has enjoyed a fantastic parliamentary career in the Liberal Democrats and representing the people of Twickenham.

“He will continue to serve as the MP until the next election, whenever that may be.”

Sarah Olney tweeted:

One Comment

  • Richard Underhill 28th Aug '19 - 4:52pm

    He will be remembered uniquely for his comment when deputising as leader, that the Prime Minister had gone from “Stalin to Mr Bean”.
    That was about Gordon Brown, one of the heavyweight members of New Labour.

