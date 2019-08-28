Paul Walter

Please sign the petition against proroguing Parliament

By | Wed 28th August 2019 - 6:32 pm

Earlier today, I signed the petition against proroguing parliament and about 150,000 people had also signed it. I’ve just looked and now 604,612 people have signed – and it’s going up all the time! (P.S As I published this post it had gone up to 622,453)

Please do sign the petition here – it just takes a few seconds.

You can also see how many people have signed the petition in your local constituency here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Graham Martin-Royle 28th Aug '19 - 6:44pm

    VOC immediately and it doesn’t matter who gets to be the next PM, just get this lot out.

