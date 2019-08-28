Please sign the petition against proroguing Parliament

Earlier today, I signed the petition against proroguing parliament and about 150,000 people had also signed it. I’ve just looked and now 604,612 people have signed – and it’s going up all the time! (P.S As I published this post it had gone up to 622,453)
Please do sign the petition here – it just takes a few seconds.
You can also see how many people have signed the petition in your local constituency here.
