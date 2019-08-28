Members must decide!

Election pacts and participation in an Emergency Government need to be agreed by members.

As a No Deal Brexit and a possible General Election get nearer there has been much talk of how we Remainers can stop it. The focus at the moment is on legislation to stop it but there are two other areas said to be under discussion:

An emergency government to hold a referendum followed by a General Election

A ‘Remain alliance‘ so that in key seats Remain parties don’t stand a gainst each other (though Alastair Carmichael has been reported as saying we would not stand down for the SNP).

I believe that it is really important that we don’t abandon one of the fundamental principles of our Party – the primacy of members in taking key decisions

If we participate in an emergency Government then our Constitution is very clear about what needs to happen. Section 23 says that support for a government which contains other political parties applies

where the Parliamentary Party in the House of Commons (‘the Commons Party’) enters into negotiations with one or more other political parties with a view to the formation of a government supported by the party and such party or parties;

There are various provisions about consultations etc but the key point is that any agreement would have to be approved by a 2/3rd vote at either a regular or special Conference.

The other area is ensuring that the anti Brexit vote isn’t split in a snap General Election so that those who want to stay in the EU can vote for one clear Remain candidate.

There are clearly different views on the desirability of this but if there are any discussions going on I hope it is being made clear that any decision for us not to stand a candidate needs to be agreed by a vote of local members in each affected constituency

The English Party (I do not know the position in Scotland and Wales) already has a policy passed in November 2017 by the English Council which says :

Council believes that: 1) everyone should be given the opportunity to vote for a Liberal Democrat candidate in Parliamentary elections 2) ensuring that a candidate is put up is a fundamental duty of local parties and, if they are not able to do so, of the Regional and English Party. 3) there may be exceptional circumstances where it is not in the best interests of the Party to stand a parliamentary candidate. In those circumstances, where the Local Party wishes not to stand a candidate, the decision must be confirmed by a majority of local party members, be made in consultation with the relevant Region and the English Party, and have the consent of the Federal Party

However the Federal Appeals Panel has ruled that local parties can, in some circumstances be forced not to stand a candidate. In a case about whether the Federal Campaigns and Elections Cttee (FCEC) had the power to stop the local party in Buckingham standing against the Speaker they ruled (according to the FAP Report to Autumn Conference 2018, page 50):

( iii) However the power to intervene should only be exercised in exceptional circumstance and not before there has been full and meaningful consultation with all relevant parties including the State, the Region and Local Party

So the FCEC does have the power to force local parties not to run a candidate but that does not mean that it has to do so – there is absolutely nothing to stop it saying that any decision not to stand a Lib Dem candidate must be agreed by members.

If we go into any deals without having members on board it will be seen as, and will be, a stitch up done behind closed doors. That will not get our members enthused about our prospects in a General Election – and we won’t we making the sweeping gains we are hoping for without enthusiastic members giving their time, energy and money.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in the London Borough of Merton.