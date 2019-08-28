+++Jo Swinson: PM is trying to remove the voice of the people

Responding to the reports that the Government is expected to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from mid-September, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:
Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson. He knows the people would not choose a No Deal and that elected representatives wouldn’t allow it. He is trying to stifle their voices.
By suspending Parliament to force through a No Deal, Boris Johnson and the Government would remove the voice of the people at the most important time. It is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action which the Liberal Democrats will strongly oppose.
Yesterday, MPs from all parties united to avert a disastrous No Deal Brexit and to prevent an anti-democratic shut down of Parliament.
We did this because a No Deal Brexit would be a catastrophe for our country. The Government itself has admitted that this will cause food and medicine shortages.
The Liberal Democrats will continue both our cross-party efforts to prevent No Deal, and our fight to stop Brexit altogether.”
Tom Brake tweeted:
If BBC News are correct @BorisJohnson's just thrown down the gauntlet to Parliamentary democracy.
The mother of all Parliaments will not allow him to shut the #PeoplesParliament out of the biggest decision facing our country.
His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist
Declaration of war? A bit over the top Mr Brake.
Personally I believe Boris is respecting the voice of the people. He is quite rightly ignoring unrepresentative MPs.
Let’s see how the VONC pans out.
So the die is cast.
Call VONC, give Corbyn a chance to form a government, if he fails give someone else a go. One week is not enough time to fanny about deciding who is the best person to be the leader. Just put all options to the vote and see where the dust settles.
trying to remove the voice of the people?
That’s a bit ironic isn’t it?
This party is calling for a 2nd referendum to give the people the “final say” and yet even if a 2nd referendum was granted and the result was again for leave, this party would not support leave and would still continue to do everything possible to stop it. That is not giving the people the “final say”
The remainers position is to stop brexit at all costs.
Well the leavers position is to leave at all costs.
Proroguing parliament for a queens speech is entirely in order, we have a new administration with a new legislative program. And besides, opposition parties will have an opportunity to vote down the queens speech, which correct me if I am wrong, amounts to a vote of no confidence and a new election.
@John Peters “Personally I believe Boris is respecting the voice of the people. He is quite rightly ignoring unrepresentative MPs.”
MPs were elected by the people; in a representative democracy, they ARE the voice of the people.
The Brexit vote was won partly on the basis of “restoring sovereignty back to the UK Parliament from Brussels”. Parliament is Sovereign and the PM should be bound by its decisions, not the other way round.
Johnson has disgraced our nation.
“Johnson has disgraced our nation.”
Seconded
@Matt. Clearly if a Final Say ref delivered a 51/49 Leave vote, then that would be that. No one is really saying anything else. There would clearly not be enough time to have a GE after a failed Queens speech without the EU27 allowing an extension. As for prorogueing parliament being in order, surely leavers voted leave to “take back control” – Johnson is taking control away from Parliament
@Russell Simpson
” Clearly if a Final Say ref delivered a 51/49 Leave vote, then that would be that.”
Please provide evidence for that? Please show me where your party and that of other remainers have said that they will respect the result of a 2nd vote entirely.
Because as far as I am aware, the policy of the party and that of the Europhilles is that they will block Brexit at all costs.
Even if another referendum was “binding” because parliament is sovereign there would be nothing stopping a new administration from refusing to enact the legislation, it would still requite votes from MP’s, which would allow remainers again to throw their spanners in the works.
Lets say we saw a new general election that returned a Government which included Liberal Democrats, followed by a referendum result that resulted again in a vote for leave, can you honestly tell me a Liberal Democrat would honour that result and deliver brexit, or would they run off to brussels and revoke article 50?
I know where my money is betting.
When will we wake up? There has been a slow gentle coup in the U.K., starting with extremist Brexiters refusing three times to leave the EU with a deal, the Queen inviting in the most right wing govt since thatcher without showing it can command any sort of majority in the house, now she will approve prorogation for political purposes, and it will likely briefly bring BJ down – but it’s exactly what he wants.
A hereditary head of state, an unelected upper house, a broken system for the lower house, and an extremist PM doing what he likes. help!
“surely leavers voted leave to “take back control” – Johnson is taking control away from Parliament”
No he isn’t. Leavers want to take back control, and Keep It here in our elected British parliament.
Remainers don’t want to ‘take back control’. Remainers want to ‘hand control back over to the EU’.
That’s not going to happen. Once UK sovereignty returns, it stays here
So much for restoring the sovereignty of parliament.
The 37% of the public who voted to leave (I can pull the same trick as the Daily Telegraph) did not vote to leave without a deal and wreck the economy.
Johnson is clearing the decks to force through a no deal.
Johnson was not elected by the electors of the UK, but by a few elderly right wingers..
Brexit was sold as taking back control. Instead we have handed control to a right wing dictator with little respect for truth or democracy.
We have been taken over by a right wing coup that would be more fitting in a banana republic, which is where Johnson belongs.
The only democratic response is to put the final decision back to the people
Bless well our Brexi’s and Lexi’s are in full cry conveniently forgetting they campaigned to bring power back to Westminster from Brussels, still as long as they get their precious breit or Lexit. Brexit has had so many consequences, for example
LGBT people ‘don’t feel safe in Birmingham, especially since Brexit’, police say
https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/08/28/birmingham-lgbt-hate-crime-gay-village/
Who was to know that by voting for a far right wet dream, you’d be voting to increase gay bashing, ironic isn’t it. There will be other consequences from the foolish decision to open Pandora’s box, alas our Brexi’s and Lexi’s are so enamoured with the unicorn of Brexit they’ll never accept the consequences have anything to do with them. Still as long as no hurty words are used they’ll be fine.