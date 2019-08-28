The Voice

+++Jo Swinson: PM is trying to remove the voice of the people

By | Wed 28th August 2019 - 10:31 am

Responding to the reports that the Government is expected to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from mid-September, Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:

Shutting down Parliament would be an act of cowardice from Boris Johnson. He knows the people would not choose a No Deal and that elected representatives wouldn’t allow it. He is trying to stifle their voices.

By suspending Parliament to force through a No Deal, Boris Johnson and the Government would remove the voice of the people at the most important time. It is a dangerous and unacceptable course of action which the Liberal Democrats will strongly oppose.

Yesterday, MPs from all parties united to avert a disastrous No Deal Brexit and to prevent an anti-democratic shut down of Parliament.

We did this because a No Deal Brexit would be a catastrophe for our country. The Government itself has admitted that this will cause food and medicine shortages.

The Liberal Democrats will continue both our cross-party efforts to prevent No Deal, and our fight to stop Brexit altogether.”

Tom Brake tweeted:

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

13 Comments

  • John Peters 28th Aug '19 - 10:41am

    Declaration of war? A bit over the top Mr Brake.

    Personally I believe Boris is respecting the voice of the people. He is quite rightly ignoring unrepresentative MPs.

    Let’s see how the VONC pans out.

  • Dan M-B 28th Aug '19 - 10:42am

    So the die is cast.

    Call VONC, give Corbyn a chance to form a government, if he fails give someone else a go. One week is not enough time to fanny about deciding who is the best person to be the leader. Just put all options to the vote and see where the dust settles.

  • matt 28th Aug '19 - 10:50am

    trying to remove the voice of the people?

    That’s a bit ironic isn’t it?

    This party is calling for a 2nd referendum to give the people the “final say” and yet even if a 2nd referendum was granted and the result was again for leave, this party would not support leave and would still continue to do everything possible to stop it. That is not giving the people the “final say”
    The remainers position is to stop brexit at all costs.
    Well the leavers position is to leave at all costs.

    Proroguing parliament for a queens speech is entirely in order, we have a new administration with a new legislative program. And besides, opposition parties will have an opportunity to vote down the queens speech, which correct me if I am wrong, amounts to a vote of no confidence and a new election.

  • TCO 28th Aug '19 - 10:52am

    @John Peters “Personally I believe Boris is respecting the voice of the people. He is quite rightly ignoring unrepresentative MPs.”

    MPs were elected by the people; in a representative democracy, they ARE the voice of the people.

    The Brexit vote was won partly on the basis of “restoring sovereignty back to the UK Parliament from Brussels”. Parliament is Sovereign and the PM should be bound by its decisions, not the other way round.

  • David Allen 28th Aug '19 - 10:56am

    Johnson has disgraced our nation.

  • Nonconformistradical 28th Aug '19 - 11:00am

    “Johnson has disgraced our nation.”

    Seconded

  • matt 28th Aug '19 - 11:11am

    @Russell Simpson
    ” Clearly if a Final Say ref delivered a 51/49 Leave vote, then that would be that.”
    Please provide evidence for that? Please show me where your party and that of other remainers have said that they will respect the result of a 2nd vote entirely.
    Because as far as I am aware, the policy of the party and that of the Europhilles is that they will block Brexit at all costs.

    Even if another referendum was “binding” because parliament is sovereign there would be nothing stopping a new administration from refusing to enact the legislation, it would still requite votes from MP’s, which would allow remainers again to throw their spanners in the works.
    Lets say we saw a new general election that returned a Government which included Liberal Democrats, followed by a referendum result that resulted again in a vote for leave, can you honestly tell me a Liberal Democrat would honour that result and deliver brexit, or would they run off to brussels and revoke article 50?
    I know where my money is betting.

  • Johnm 28th Aug '19 - 11:15am

    When will we wake up? There has been a slow gentle coup in the U.K., starting with extremist Brexiters refusing three times to leave the EU with a deal, the Queen inviting in the most right wing govt since thatcher without showing it can command any sort of majority in the house, now she will approve prorogation for political purposes, and it will likely briefly bring BJ down – but it’s exactly what he wants.

    A hereditary head of state, an unelected upper house, a broken system for the lower house, and an extremist PM doing what he likes. help!

  • Dilettante Eye 28th Aug '19 - 11:15am

    “surely leavers voted leave to “take back control” – Johnson is taking control away from Parliament”

    No he isn’t. Leavers want to take back control, and Keep It here in our elected British parliament.

    Remainers don’t want to ‘take back control’. Remainers want to ‘hand control back over to the EU’.

    That’s not going to happen. Once UK sovereignty returns, it stays here

  • Barry Long 28th Aug '19 - 11:17am

    So much for restoring the sovereignty of parliament.

  • David Becket 28th Aug '19 - 11:19am

    The 37% of the public who voted to leave (I can pull the same trick as the Daily Telegraph) did not vote to leave without a deal and wreck the economy.

    Johnson is clearing the decks to force through a no deal.

    Johnson was not elected by the electors of the UK, but by a few elderly right wingers..

    Brexit was sold as taking back control. Instead we have handed control to a right wing dictator with little respect for truth or democracy.

    We have been taken over by a right wing coup that would be more fitting in a banana republic, which is where Johnson belongs.

    The only democratic response is to put the final decision back to the people

  • frankie 28th Aug '19 - 11:27am

    Bless well our Brexi’s and Lexi’s are in full cry conveniently forgetting they campaigned to bring power back to Westminster from Brussels, still as long as they get their precious breit or Lexit. Brexit has had so many consequences, for example

    LGBT people ‘don’t feel safe in Birmingham, especially since Brexit’, police say

    https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/08/28/birmingham-lgbt-hate-crime-gay-village/

    Who was to know that by voting for a far right wet dream, you’d be voting to increase gay bashing, ironic isn’t it. There will be other consequences from the foolish decision to open Pandora’s box, alas our Brexi’s and Lexi’s are so enamoured with the unicorn of Brexit they’ll never accept the consequences have anything to do with them. Still as long as no hurty words are used they’ll be fine.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarfrankie 28th Aug - 11:27am
    Bless well our Brexi's and Lexi's are in full cry conveniently forgetting they campaigned to bring power back to Westminster from Brussels, still as long...
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 28th Aug - 11:19am
    The 37% of the public who voted to leave (I can pull the same trick as the Daily Telegraph) did not vote to leave without...
  • User AvatarKaterina Porter 28th Aug - 11:17am
    An awful lot of bad EU image is due to our dear Boris having fun (as a journalist)
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 28th Aug - 11:17am
    @ Denis Wake, Probably Canada has more woods and trees than we do but the GDP figures are (in trillion US$) : Canada: 1.6 USA:...
  • User AvatarBarry Long 28th Aug - 11:17am
    So much for restoring the sovereignty of parliament.
  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 28th Aug - 11:15am
    “surely leavers voted leave to “take back control” – Johnson is taking control away from Parliament” No he isn’t. Leavers want to take back control,...