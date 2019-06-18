It’s time to fix our democracy, before it’s too late

Sorry, folks, but is anyone else getting pretty fed up with People’s Votes, Brexit and Leadership Hustings in LDV? Of course these things are important; but there really IS more to life! Even if all that gets sorted out in the next few months/years (fat chance of that, most of you will probably say) we are still left with a democracy which, while currently in A & E, might soon be heading for intensive care unless we wake up. I know that this kind of esoteric musing appeals to the political anorak rather than a hardworking citizen trying to keep their head above water; but, rather than just trying to patch up that old banger, why not think of buying into a brand new (preferably electric) model?
This wonderful democracy of ours, or what claims to be a democracy, isn’t fit for purpose and apparently over 70% of citizens surveyed recently agree. However, it is partly the refusal of many of them to countenance major reform and their reluctance actually to take part in what we have now through the ballot box, which allows politicians to get away with it. In my opinion, many of the current difficulties in which we find ourselves – and especially Brexit – can be laid at the door of a political system that still has a whiff of the 18th century or even earlier about it. It needs fixing and this is what I would do. I reckon that I’ve been here before; but I believe it’s worth repeating just to see if anyone is interested or has a even better idea.
I would start by creating a Federal United Kingdom, similar to Germany, Canada and Australia. First I would replace all remaining two tier local authorities in England with Unitary Authorities(UAs), whilst retaining Town, Parish and neighbourhood councils as has already happened in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Then, in England, I would devolve real fiscal power away from Westminster to six regional assemblies, whose members could be nominated or elected from the UAs in their area. All elections in local and regional government would be conducted under some form of Proportional Representation(PR).
Then I would create a Federal Parliament in London, directly elected by PR by all the eligible voters of the UK and with similar responsibilities (defence, foreign affairs, environmental protection etc) as the Parliaments In Ottawa, Canberra and Berlin. As a revising chamber I would turn the House of Lords into a Senate, whose members could be nominated rather than elected by the English Regions and the Parliament in Scotland, the Senate in Wales and the Assembly in Northern Ireland.
Finally, I would make voting compulsory in all elections, with each ballot paper having a box at the bottom marked “None of the above”. Sorry if that might seem somewhat draconian to liberals. I would go even further by limiting the availability of postal votes to those who could not physically get to the Polling Station either because of infirmity or holiday. I gather there have been some questions about the number of postal votes in the recent Peterborough By Election, which might have overly influenced the result and whose possible manipulation might have actually handed Labour its victory.
* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.
I don’t like talk of “some form of proportional representation”. Different PR systems are very different in their effects and in the amount of choice they actually give to voters. We should be talking about STV and only STV, as other systems are very, very, inferior.
And compulsory voting should not be something any party thinking of itself as liberal should even be considering. Voting should be made as easy as possible, but no-one should be forced to vote. There are many people who make a conscious choice not to vote, either because they don’t believe that they have an informed enough opinion, because they have a moral objection to electoral politics (as many anarchists and Marxists do), or because they have a religious objection (Jehovah’s Witnesses and some branches of Islam are opposed to any involvement at all with politics). We should not be forcing people to act against their consciences. Whatever happened to not enslaving people by conformity?
Finally, on the question of postal votes, I share the concerns about them, but the problem is who gets to decide who is unable to attend polling stations due to infirmity. We have a system where many, many, disabled people are currently declared fit to work, while many others have to wait multiple years for diagnoses. Under your proposal there is a very, very, real chance of sick or disabled people being declared “fit to vote”, disenfranchised, and then punished for having been disenfranchised!
That sounds wonderful for the political class who will no doubt set it up so that their numbers double or triple and remove themselves from any kind of reality by paying themselves three, four, five times the average national wage and complete the game by doubling their salary with tax free expenses (to remove them even further from reality by avoiding tax). Hmmm…
Yes reform is needed to give power back to the people not expand the political class, we already have an excess of laws that aren’t properly policed, bringing serious transgressions into disrepute.
BTW, it may be okay to make everyone vote but not when the electoral register – a database that is readily searchable by dodgy finance companies even if you tick the non-public box – contains DOB, NI number, full name and address (one of Mrs May’s ill-thought out policies) and has resulted in a massive increase in ID theft. If people are going to be forced to vote then bring forth electronic voting on computer/smart phone (pretty secure as the govn cross-checks multiple databases before letting you use their services, though again you may not realise this unless something goes wrong) and then on to electronic referendum as per the Swiss model, which done properly would remove whole layers of the political class. Sounds Liberal to me, anyway.
I agree with much of what you said. However, I am uneasy with the idea of compulsory voting – you can imagine the headlines in the tabloid press “tearful granny dragged into court to face charge of not voting”. A much simpler way of achieving the same objective would be to reward people to vote. Simply pay everyone (say) £10 a time for voting (either directly or as a tax rebate). I believe the vast majority of people would then vote. If you think that would be expensive I would disagree – it would at worst be revenue neutral. What the government takes with one hand it would be giving back with the other. At best it might even be slightly revenue positive as there would still be a small number of people who for various reasons (ideological, religious, or forgetfulness) would still not vote. I don’t have a problem with taxing non-voters. What could they do about it?
I agree with Andrew Hickey on PR. It must be STV. Only STV puts voters in control rather than parties.
Compulsory voting? Well, people talk lots about rights, but very little about responsibilities. Surely it’s not too much to ask of people to take part in democracy once a year or so? After all, John Marriott is suggesting that anyone can abstain but has to do it on a ballot paper. It’s been compulsory to vote in Australia for years and it works well enough there.
It’s interesting how Andrew and Mick go immediately for voting. What I’m more interested is in what my article is about, namely the bigger picture of how we make a democracy work for the people (demos?). Equally it’s about how you get the people to work for a democracy.
STV is probably the purest form of PR. Mind you, if you want to be pedantic, the late Lord Jenkins’ proposal, which the Blair government kicked into the long grass, would, I believe, preserve the blessed link between and MP and their constituency. In Germany half the Bundestag is directly elected and half by D’Hondt from regional party lists, where a party has to get at least 5% of the popular vote to get any representation. To be honest, while not wishing to make myself a hostage to fortune, I would go so far as to say that any type of PR is better than what we currently have – even AV, which, of course, isn’t proportional and which failed to carry all before it at the start of the coalition.
But what about a FEDERAL UK?
On the question of compulsory voting, which, I believe, is also the case in Belgium, what if we had had it for the 2016 Referendum. Then the ‘will of the people’ might have been clearer. Instead, what we got was the will of about 38% of the people triumphing over around 35% of the people. What about the rest?
As regards ‘punishment’ for not voting, how about a small fine? As for making it easier to vote, why not switch voting to Sundays or even looking at ways of voting on line, as long as it was 99.99% safe from manipulation?
I agree with much of what Jon Marriott writes. But the priority must be reform of the electoral system for local (it already works well in Scotland) and Westminster elections.
Why is this Party no longer actively campaigning for it ?
As has been stated by others above, STV is the most democratic option.
FPTP voting inevitably comes down to a choice between the lesser of two evils.
Typo – s/b John not Jon.
Our democracy isn’t broken. It’s still functioning, even in the most difficult political crisis we’ve faced in decades. However it can be improved.
We have to ensure that the perfect does not become the enemy of the good when it comes to renewing our democracy.
For me there are two key points which i think might be popular.
(1) Any electoral reform needs to enable voters to chose not just between parties but between candidates of the same party. That could be good old STV; but a system of open primaries might gain broader support.
(2) We have too many parliamentarians at Westminster. India has 545 Representatives for a population of 1,369 million; USA has 435 reprentatives for 329 million people; UK has 650 MPs for 67 million. That’s even before we get to the Lords.
We should propose cutting the number of MPs and slashing the number of Peers. But that would mean cutting the number of ministers too. We should prevent Ministers being appointed from of the HoL, and reduce the payroll cote in the Commons.
@William Fowler
“Yes reform is needed to give power back to the people”
An aim best fulfilled in a parliamentary democracy by STV since it enables voters to place individual candidates in order of preference, irrespective of party. All the parties do is to provide their lists of candidates. Nothing to stop a voter from giving 1st pref to a LibDem candidate and 2nd pref to an indiependent or a candidate from a different party etc.
The only thing STV does not do, along with most other forms of PR, is preserve a link between an elected MP and an individual constituency.
But I hadn’t noticed that link serves the large number of voters who under FPTP never have a chance of electing someone remotely in tune with their views particularly well.
It serves those in the conservative and labour parties who are more interested in preserving their own power than in the well-being of the people at large very well.
Yes there is more to politics than Brexit and the Tory leadership pantomime. There is indeed more to life than politics. Perfectly reasonable sentiments – except in the hands of the politicians pretending not to be politicians currently dominating the airwaves. The likes of the MP for Uxbridge portray them selves as having a much wider background that they see as connecting with real people. Hence all the nonsense about families and fridges. They cheerfully see themselves as the answer to “broken politics” while crossing the line beyond serious representative democracy. Our politics does indeed need fixing, not replacing with cheap, plastic alternatives. Instead of the high ego individualists who try to convince us they are human, we need political structures more suited to the needs of humanity as it is now.
@Nonconformistradical “The only thing STV does not do, along with most other forms of PR, is preserve a link between an elected MP and an individual constituency.”
Surely one of the salient features of STV is that is does do that? Admittedly the constituencies are larger than at present, but each MP would represent one of them, just not on their own.
@Daniel Walker
The point I was trying to make, obviously not clearly, was about the existing so-called link between an MP and a single-member constituency.
However, in a multi-member constituency with several MPs representing different parties or independent, a resident with a grievance against or problem with a government department would have some choice as to which MP to approach.
In the present Westminster setup one cannot do that. For example, someone running a small business in a constituency with a tory MP and having grief from HMRC (not that uncommon a problem as I understand ) might feel ‘not entirely comfortable’ that the rules only allow them to approach their constituency MP to take up their case.
@Nonconformistradical
Fair enough, the clarification is appreciated. I think we’re in agreement, in that case, especially with your “residents having a choice who to approach” paragraph.
We have to distinguish between things that are important & the stuff we should talk about, sometimes they overlap, mostly they don’t. We need a clear set of plans for Electoral Reform, ready to go if we dominate a Government in the near future but we should be talking about stuff our Voters want to hear about.
I enjoy reading John Marriots’s comments and the occasional article he writes on here and agree with much of what he says.
But for the sake of transparency, shouldn’t the fact that he is not a member be made clear at the end of the article? I personally welcome articles and posts from non-members, but previous articles by non-members were always clearly signposted as such. Apologies if I’ve got the author mixed up with somebody else