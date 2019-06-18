It’s time to fix our democracy, before it’s too late

Sorry, folks, but is anyone else getting pretty fed up with People’s Votes, Brexit and Leadership Hustings in LDV? Of course these things are important; but there really IS more to life! Even if all that gets sorted out in the next few months/years (fat chance of that, most of you will probably say) we are still left with a democracy which, while currently in A & E, might soon be heading for intensive care unless we wake up. I know that this kind of esoteric musing appeals to the political anorak rather than a hardworking citizen trying to keep their head above water; but, rather than just trying to patch up that old banger, why not think of buying into a brand new (preferably electric) model?

This wonderful democracy of ours, or what claims to be a democracy, isn’t fit for purpose and apparently over 70% of citizens surveyed recently agree. However, it is partly the refusal of many of them to countenance major reform and their reluctance actually to take part in what we have now through the ballot box, which allows politicians to get away with it. In my opinion, many of the current difficulties in which we find ourselves – and especially Brexit – can be laid at the door of a political system that still has a whiff of the 18th century or even earlier about it. It needs fixing and this is what I would do. I reckon that I’ve been here before; but I believe it’s worth repeating just to see if anyone is interested or has a even better idea.

I would start by creating a Federal United Kingdom, similar to Germany, Canada and Australia. First I would replace all remaining two tier local authorities in England with Unitary Authorities(UAs), whilst retaining Town, Parish and neighbourhood councils as has already happened in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Then, in England, I would devolve real fiscal power away from Westminster to six regional assemblies, whose members could be nominated or elected from the UAs in their area. All elections in local and regional government would be conducted under some form of Proportional Representation(PR).

Then I would create a Federal Parliament in London, directly elected by PR by all the eligible voters of the UK and with similar responsibilities (defence, foreign affairs, environmental protection etc) as the Parliaments In Ottawa, Canberra and Berlin. As a revising chamber I would turn the House of Lords into a Senate, whose members could be nominated rather than elected by the English Regions and the Parliament in Scotland, the Senate in Wales and the Assembly in Northern Ireland.

Finally, I would make voting compulsory in all elections, with each ballot paper having a box at the bottom marked “None of the above”. Sorry if that might seem somewhat draconian to liberals. I would go even further by limiting the availability of postal votes to those who could not physically get to the Polling Station either because of infirmity or holiday. I gather there have been some questions about the number of postal votes in the recent Peterborough By Election, which might have overly influenced the result and whose possible manipulation might have actually handed Labour its victory.

* John Marriott is a former Liberal Democrat councillor from Lincolnshire.