We are the only party that truly stands for my generation

Young Liberals on stage at the Spring Conference 2019

The party is currently on a fightback, our gains in both the Local and the European elections proving that this is the case. These results clearly indicate that our pro-EU message is a prominent one across the country.

Yet, this isn’t the only thing that these results show. These results, and subsequent polling afterwards, suggest that the Liberal Democrats are overwhelmingly the party representing the views of young people too. Currently a student studying for her A-Levels, I know the party truly stands for the values and principles that I believe in.

Like so many young people, I am outward-looking and optimistic. I believe in working with others on common ground, both cross-party and cross-border. I want to ensure that both our rights and our environment are protected. But, most importantly, I’m fighting to live in a diverse and tolerant society, one where everybody is given equal opportunities.

And these values aren’t unique just to me. Instead, they are shared by the majority of my generation up and down our nation. It’s not just words and no action though. Our party is actively campaigning on these issues (and others) as I write this.

Our party is fighting against climate change – both our leadership candidates agreeing that this climate crisis is a major issue. We want to work with others across the world to tackle this threat, as well as make sure that as a Government we make sustainability the priority.

We are working to end the housing crisis, ensuring that young people have places to live and that they’re not being exploited by landlords and the current market.

We are campaigning to end both period poverty and mental health injustice, making sure that nobody is denied their basic rights because of their personal circumstances. We as a party, just like my generation, want to tackle discrimination wherever it exists.

Last but not least, we are leading the march to Stop Brexit. Doing so would benefit young people because it would mean that we get to keep the same benefits that our parents and grandparents had. Freedom of movement allows us to travel between all of the member states to work, study and travel. Staying in the European Union ensures that our workers’ rights are protected. It is not perfect, but for us it is better to remain and reform from within.

These policies show that we are truly the party for young people; we want to ensure my generation is protected and are given equal opportunities. We’re fighting to live in a better world, one that works for everybody. This is just a glimpse into what we are currently doing, yet it shows we are fighting for young people and making sure my generation is heard too.

Photo by Liberal Democrats Flickr CCL

* Jasneet Samrai is a member of the South East Regional Executive and a member of the Young Liberals.