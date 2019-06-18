The centre ground is the new home for millions – the Lib Dems must exploit it

The current Tory leadership contest has so far been a revealing episode of expert political maneuvering.

With Boris Johnson ahead with a convincing lead, there is little hope of any other opponent garnering sufficient support among the Party membership to beat him. Matt Hancock is guilty of questionable practice by withdrawing from the race and then backing Johnson in the hope of getting the post of Chancellor. Such egotism is in no way uncommon.

Rory Stewart was correct in saying on Sunday night that in a bid to placate the antediluvian membership, the contenders have resorted to a ‘competition of machismo’, attempting to position themselves as the hardest Brexiteer who can ‘stand up to Brussels’ and ‘believe in Britain’, in the dogmatic belief that the economy can take the damage of no-deal and that threats to livelihoods are but mere leaves.

Liberal Tories have long felt that their brand of ‘compassion’ will persuade more to vote for the party, something that worked during the Cameron era. The Brexit fiasco and the state of the all-male shortlist for leader shows that the belief that the centre-right holds the status quo is obviously mistaken.

The two main forces in British politics today are the centrist, moderate forces who have turned away from Jeremy Corbyn’s pseudo-Marxism and those who have deserted their normal voting home in pursuit of Nigel Farage’s obscene maelstrom of ‘betrayal’ and vengeance against imagined elites. Both feel polarised, and the two-party system does not represent any moderate voice. Neither Labour nor the hapless Tories will stand up to the growing voice of facile populism that Johnson or Farage represent.

A Johnson government will try to be as Brexit-centred as possible, but will soon fall when the Parliamentary reality starts to dawn on those who endeavour to pass any Brexit deal without the consent of the country.

Therefore, the Lib Dems are perfectly positioned to exploit people on the ground they have previously failed to persuade. Under the main banner of liberalism, both economic and social, the party will show itself as a reforming, reliable and radical movement, ready to counter the forces of populism and with real experience in government. Going forward, the new leader has the task of ending the two party duopoly and turning the archaic institutions that rule Britain on their head, taking Shelley’s words to heart.



Rise, like lions after slumber

In unvanquishable number!

Shake your chains to earth like dew

Which in sleep had fallen on you

Ye are many – they are few!

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.