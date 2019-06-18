Patrick Maxwell

The centre ground is the new home for millions – the Lib Dems must exploit it

By | Tue 18th June 2019 - 1:22 pm

Embed from Getty Images

The current Tory leadership contest has so far been a revealing episode of expert political maneuvering.

With Boris Johnson ahead with a convincing lead, there is little hope of any other opponent garnering sufficient support among the Party membership to beat him. Matt Hancock is guilty of questionable practice by withdrawing from the race and then backing Johnson in the hope of getting the post of Chancellor. Such egotism is in no way uncommon.

Rory Stewart was correct in saying on Sunday night that in a bid to placate the antediluvian membership, the contenders have resorted to a ‘competition of machismo’, attempting to position themselves as the hardest Brexiteer who can ‘stand up to Brussels’ and ‘believe in Britain’, in the dogmatic belief that the economy can take the damage of no-deal and that threats to livelihoods are but mere leaves.

Liberal Tories have long felt that their brand of ‘compassion’ will persuade more to vote for the party, something that worked during the Cameron era. The Brexit fiasco and the state of the all-male shortlist for leader shows that the belief that the centre-right holds the status quo is obviously mistaken.

The two main forces in British politics today are the centrist, moderate forces who have turned away from Jeremy Corbyn’s pseudo-Marxism and those who have deserted their normal voting home in pursuit of Nigel Farage’s obscene maelstrom of ‘betrayal’ and vengeance against imagined elites. Both feel polarised, and the two-party system does not represent any moderate voice. Neither Labour nor the hapless Tories will stand up to the growing voice of facile populism that Johnson or Farage represent.

A Johnson government will try to be as Brexit-centred as possible, but will soon fall when the Parliamentary reality starts to dawn on those who endeavour to pass any Brexit deal without the consent of the country.

Therefore, the Lib Dems are perfectly positioned to exploit people on the ground they have previously failed to persuade. Under the main banner of liberalism, both economic and social, the party will show itself as a reforming, reliable and radical movement, ready to counter the forces of populism and with real experience in government. Going forward, the new leader has the task of ending the two party duopoly and turning the archaic institutions that rule Britain on their head, taking Shelley’s words to heart.


Rise, like lions after slumber
In unvanquishable number!
Shake your chains to earth like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you
Ye are many – they are few!

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • William Fowler 18th Jun '19 - 2:26pm

    But Johnson is not an extreme right-winger, although he is partly responsible for Brexit, so it is kind of fitting that he has to now find a way out of the mess. Boris is probably more European than most Brits and has no interest in cutting the UK off from Europe. He has “agreed” to the extreme Brexiteers demand to leave on Oct 31st but he would agree to almost anything to get into power.

  • Paul Barker 18th Jun '19 - 2:32pm

    The Brexit divide has cut across the traditional Left/Right spectrum, producing 4 “Major” Parties each with a fifth of the popular Vote.
    We are in the odd situation of being in the Centre of The Left/Right divide while representing one pole of The Brexit spectrum.
    There is still plenty of room for us to pull ahead, taking the Votes of both “Centrists” in the old sense & Remainers. We still take less than half of the Remain Vote.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJames Pugh 18th Jun - 4:18pm
    @John Marriott Yes I completely agree with you. I always welcome contributions from people who are outside the party, and I find myself agreeing with...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 18th Jun - 3:30pm
    @Paul Barker "We need a clear set of plans for Electoral Reform, ready to go if we dominate a Government in the near future but...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 18th Jun - 3:09pm
    Michael BG - wouldn't bet on it, would you?
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 18th Jun - 3:09pm
    @ Michael, "Can we hope that the EU will recognise the problem and change the Stability and Growth Pack which restricts governments from providing large...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 18th Jun - 3:02pm
    Joseph, I don’t recall you saying that the annual new government stimulus should decrease depending on how much growth is predicted for the economy. A...
  • User AvatarGWYN WILLIAMS 18th Jun - 2:53pm
    Alison, declaring my interest as a farmer and former Planning Committee member, I can see your approach working in 2 tier local authorities where the...