Future Women MPs’ Weekend 2019

Applications for the 2019 edition of the Future Women MPs’ Weekend are now open. The training will be held in Milton Keynes on 20-21 July 2019.

The Future Women MPs’ Weekend is an intensive course, specifically designed to equip aspiring female MPs with the knowledge and skills they need to kickstart their political career.

We’ve witnessed incredible election results in the last few weeks in both local and European elections, but we need to get more liberal women elected across the country. So, if you’ve even thought about becoming a candidate or know someone who should, please encourage them to apply.

Some of our current MPs and MEPs started their successful quests for a seat in Parliament at one of these weekends and so could you!

The closing date is Friday 28th June, more details available here and you can complete an application form online.

Please note that the training is open to anyone who self-identifies as a woman.

Any questions or queries in the meantime, email [email protected]

* Natalie Chindipha has been Diversity & Talent Support Manager since July 2016. She works within the Diversity Team at LDHQ to support and encourage diversity initiatives across the party.