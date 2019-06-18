The Voice

Jo’s Day – 18 June 2019

By | Tue 18th June 2019 - 10:00 pm

A busy day for Jo today.

Backing Stella Creasy on parental leave for MPs.

And appearing on Channel 4 News to talk about how important it was to do this in 2019.

Realising who Boris is really scared of…

Tackling the health secretary on protecting our NHS data in future post Brexit talks

And talking to the Times (£) about possible Remain pacts:

Despite its failure, Ms Swinson praised the Peterborough attempt as “a good example where different parties that do all believe in stopping Brexit decided that we could work together to put forward a united front”.

She said voters concerned about Brexit “want politicians to be able to work with one another and to look beyond their individual party loyalty and interests to the wider interest of how we can stop Brexit”.

