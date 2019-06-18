Jo’s Day – 18 June 2019

A busy day for Jo today.

Backing Stella Creasy on parental leave for MPs.

Fearless and formidable as ever, @stellacreasy! I don't fancy IPSA's chances defending their outdated position against your campaigning force. Let's get this changed! (and congratulations! 💕) https://t.co/Eg96Fk00CI — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) June 17, 2019

And appearing on Channel 4 News to talk about how important it was to do this in 2019.

Realising who Boris is really scared of…

Tackling the health secretary on protecting our NHS data in future post Brexit talks

"There are fears NHS medical data could be on the table in part of a desperate, post-Brexit trade deal with the US." The Lib Dems' Jo Swinson asks Health Secretary Matt Hancock for guarantees that "private companies will not be profiteering from NHS assets". pic.twitter.com/TkCYp6LX8j — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) June 18, 2019

And talking to the Times (£) about possible Remain pacts:

Despite its failure, Ms Swinson praised the Peterborough attempt as “a good example where different parties that do all believe in stopping Brexit decided that we could work together to put forward a united front”. She said voters concerned about Brexit “want politicians to be able to work with one another and to look beyond their individual party loyalty and interests to the wider interest of how we can stop Brexit”.

